A $35 a month Kayo subscription gives users access to premium NRL, AFL games all Formula One and Supercar races in 4K as well as a host of other sports, and when you compare it to the new pricing that US sports fans are going to have to pay it’s seriously cheap.

Following a deal between Walt Disney Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery US sports fans are going to have to pay almost double to get access to their national sports.

Venu Sports, the upcoming streaming platform developed through a joint venture which delivers sports similar to Kayo is set to charge US sports lovers A$65 a month, $30 more than we pay for Kayo.

The platform will provide access to live sports events from several major leagues, including the National Football League and the National Basketball Association and does not appear to have anywhere near the same level of content as what a Kayo subscriber gets.

It will also include content from Disney’s ESPN and Warner Bros.’s TNT networks which are already available on Foxtel.

The launch of Venu has not been without complications.

US Group Fubo filed an antitrust lawsuit in February against Warner Bros, Disney and Fox. Warner Bros, after they lost out on media rights to NBA games.

They are suing the US NRL football league following a $76 billion deal between the NBA, Disney, Comcast Corp. and Amazon.com Inc.

Kayo subscribers also get access to the following for their $35 investment.

Big Bash League

FedEx Cup

Formula One World Championship

Indian Premier League

Major League Baseball

Melbourne Cup

NASCAR Cup Series

National Basketball Association

National Football League

National Hockey League

PGA Tour

Premier League Darts

Super League

The Hundred

The Masters

The Open

World Darts Championship

UFC Fight Night

4K streaming on selected content is available for Kayo Basic subscribers. To watch Kayo in 4K, you’ll need: a Kayo Basic subscription. a device that is compatible with Kayo, and supported for 4K viewing on Kayo similar to the new Hubbl.