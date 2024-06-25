Kayo has breached gambling advertising rules with the streaming Company blaming system errors for the placement of advertisements during restricted hours of 5am and 8.30pm.

Under new rules gambling advertisements must not be shown by online content providers during these hours and including in the five minutes before and after the airing of a live sporting event.

Kayo’s parent company claims the error occurred error over a six week period in February and March 2023.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority who police the airing of advertising identified 16 different gambling advertisements aired outside the allowed times, across a total of 267 live sport events.

Speaking to Mumbrella, a spokesperson said: “The issue was caused by a system coding error that affected viewers using Kayo Sports iOS applications and it was rectified as soon as Hubbl became aware of the issue.

“We are pleased to have worked collaboratively with the ACMA throughout its investigation and will continue to do so in respect of the ACMA’s remedial direction.”

ACMA’s Carolyn Lidgerwood said of the breach: “Online streaming services as well as broadcasters all have a responsibility to put robust systems in place so that they adhere to these long-standing gambling advertising rules.

ACMA has issued Hubbl the owner of Kayo with a remedial direction requiring it to arrange an external audit of its technical systems and processes, or it may be ordered by the Federal Court to pay penalties of up to $626,000 per day.

According to sources this has already happened.