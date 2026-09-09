Canadian audio brand Kanto has launched its Tuk Grand and second-generation Tuk powered speakers, introducing upgraded drivers, larger cabinets and expanded connectivity.

Both models use a redesigned 28mm by 35mm Air Motion Transformer tweeter, aluminium concave woofer, Class-D amplification and custom digital signal processing.

The A$1,549.99 Tuk Grand is Kanto’s new flagship powered speaker. It features a hand-built cabinet with increased internal volume and a re-engineered six-inch woofer, delivering a claimed frequency response of 40Hz to 22kHz.

Its amplifier produces 160W RMS and 320W peak power, while the larger enclosure is designed to deliver deeper bass and greater scale than the standard Tuk.

Priced at A$1,499.99, the second-generation Tuk uses a smaller 5.25-inch aluminium woofer and produces 130W RMS or 260W peak power. Its frequency response is rated at 50Hz to 22kHz.

Kanto has developed a new DSP profile for the model, while a larger cabinet, wider tweeter dispersion and the brand’s combing waveguide are designed to improve high-frequency consistency across different rooms and listening positions.

Both speakers include two RCA line-level inputs, optical and USB-C connections supporting audio up to 24-bit/96kHz, and Bluetooth 5.4 with aptX Adaptive, AAC and SBC.

A USB-C charging output is also included alongside a subwoofer output with a selectable 80Hz high and low-pass filter, allowing owners to expand the system with a dedicated subwoofer.

“We designed this new generation with a deliberate mindset,” Kanto creative director Kevin Reid said.

“Our goal is to make hi-fi more approachable and more meaningful.”

The Tuk Grand is available in Matte Black, Matte White and Matte Walnut finishes. The regular Tuk adds Matte Burl and Gloss Butter options.

Kanto says both models go on sale in North America from September 8. Australian recommended pricing has been confirmed, but the company has not detailed local retailers or an Australian release date.