Kaleidescape has unveiled the Strato M, a new entry-level movie player. The movie server/player drops resolution down to “reference 2K” video (aka 1080p resolution) while continuing to support lossless audio formats like Dolby Atmos (Dolby TrueHD) and DTS:X (DTS-HD Master Audio).

The Strato M includes about a half a terrabyte of solid state storage, which is room for about six movies. With gigabit Ethernet, movies can be downloaded in approximately ten minutes.

When used as a standalone device, Strato M’s storage system automatically offloads watched movies 48 hours after playback. Purchased movies can be re-downloaded at any point.

Strato M can also be grouped with Terra Prime movie servers to increase movie storage.

For video, the Strato M maxes out at 1920×1080 pixels resolution. But Kaleidescape says the device support higher bit rates and bit depths than Blu-ray Disc, including support for HDR formats such as Dolby Vision and HDR10 as well as BT.2020 color space support and 4:2:2 chroma.

Strato M can download and play 4K content, but video output will be downscaled to 2K even if the player is connected to a 4K display.

“Strato M opens up the Kaleidescape experience to a broader range of movie enthusiasts…And in larger systems, Strato M is great for secondary rooms while reserving the flagship Strato V for main viewing areas,” said Tayloe Stansbury, chairman & CEO of Kaleidescape.

The company says that Strato V, Strato C, and Strato M movie players can all be grouped together with one or more Terra movie servers.

Kaleidescape Strato M provides access to the Kaleidescape movie store, a digital movie collection with lossless audio and full reference video quality. The movie store offers thousands of 4K and HD titles for purchase or rent, including movies, TV series, and concerts.

Kaleidescape says its movies are downloaded, not streamed, so there is never buffering or loss in quality.

The Kaleidescape Strato M is priced at $1,995 (A$3308) in the US, with Australian pricing and details yet to be revealed.

In August last year, Kaleidescape unveiled the Terra Prime Movie Server, a solid-state beast that comes with 123TB of storage. The company promises it can hoover up thousands of movies, TV series and concerts rented from its library of studio masters with lossless audio and near-lossless video.