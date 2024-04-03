Kaleidescape, known for its home movie servers, has revealed a new addition, which packs 96 terabytes (TB) of storage space, which is enough to house about 1,600 high bitrate 4K movies.

The Terra Prime 96TB is the company’s highest capacity server, and features a board design, which is claimed to enhance the overall system performance, and deliver faster movie downloads.

It is also claimed to be the only dedicated movie server to support 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, and is equipped with an enterprise-class disk drive, the “same drive chosen by data centres for its performance and reliability.”

It can reportedly download high bitrate 4K movies in just 8 minutes, and comes in a compact version, which provides up to five playback zones simultaneously. There’s also a full-sized version, which can provide up to 10 playback zones.

A second server was also unveiled, the Terra Prime 72TB, which is able to store around 1,200 high bitrate 4K movies.

Additionally, the range includes a 48TB model, which can hold about 800 4K movies, a compact HDD 22TB model (350 4K movies), and an 8TB model (130 4K movies).

Kaleidescape also offers a Disc-to-Digital program, which helps individuals move DVD and Blu-ray disc collections to a Kaleidescape server.

CEO Tayloe Stansbury said, “Kaleidescape continues to innovate, delivering hardware improvements and frequent automatic software updates, to enrich customers’ movie-watching experience. These new servers enable customers to build robust libraries encompassing movies, TV series, and concerts with lossless audio and full reference video.”

This new ultimate 4K system also comes preloaded with every 4K title available on the Kaleidescape movie store, spread across two of the new Terra Prime 96TB servers.

The Terra Prime 96TB server is expected to cost around U$26,995, which is approximately A$41,405. Australian availability has yet to be revealed.