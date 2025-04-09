Kaleidescape which delivers movies, TV series, and concerts in lossless audio formats including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X through its movie players and digital movie store, has partnered with Audio Active to move into the Australian market, marking the brand’s entry to the Asia Pacific Region.

With an audio bitrate 10x higher than typical streamer rates, Kaleidescape elevates processor, amplifier, speaker, and room treatments, while its video bitrate is 10x higher than typical streamer rates too elevating video to produce lifelike clarity and precision.

Audio Active will be the distributor of Kaleidescape products for the residential market. “We are thrilled to partner with Kaleidescape to bring the world’s best home cinema technology to Australian customers,” said Bruce Thierbach, general manager sales and marketing, Audio Active.

“With an extensive selection of titles and industry-leading playback quality, Kaleidescape sets a new standard for premium home entertainment in Australia.”

Kaleidescape’s movie experts annotate each movie with data such as screen size, end credit, and intermission cues. This allows its players to integrate with home automation systems to dim lights, close shades, and adjust seating when the titles roll, and automatically screen mask to match the ratio of each film.

Kaleidescape refers to itself as the world’s only digital movie provider with lossless audio and full reference video quality. It will launch Kaleidescape’s movie store in Australia “with a comprehensive catalog of 4K and HD titles, from major studios including movies, TV series, and concerts.”

Australian customers will have access to the company’s extensive product lineup, including Kaleidescape Strato V, Strato C and the Strato M movie players.

Customers can add one or more Terra movie servers to customise their entertainment needs. Configuration options include Terra Prime 12TB, 24TB, and 48TB. The range of Terra Prime servers start from $10,999.

“Australia has passionate home theatre enthusiasts who appreciate the very best in picture and sound quality,” said Priscilla Morgan, president and chief operating officer, Kaleidescape.

“Expanding into this market with a strong partner like Audio Active allows us to offer Australian customers the ultimate entertainment experience in their homes.”

The full product range is available on audioactive.com.au, along with details on availability and pricing. The Strato V is a 4K movie player that supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and lossless audio and is priced at $7,499 in Australia, while the Strato M is priced at $3,999.

Kaleidescape recently unveiled the Strato M. The movie server/player drops resolution down to “reference 2K” video (aka 1080p resolution). Kaleidescape says the device support higher bit rates and bit depths than Blu-ray Disc, including support for HDR formats such as Dolby Vision and HDR10 as well as BT.2020 color space support and 4:2:2 chroma.