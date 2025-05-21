US brand Kaleidescape has unveiled the Strato E, a new entry-level 4K movie player designed to make its premium home cinema experience more accessible.

Known for its high-end movie servers and players, Kaleidescape has designed the Strato E to deliver reference-quality 4K video and lossless audio at a more accessible price point.

Priced at US$2,995 ($A4,659), the Strato E is compatible with HDR10, Dolby Vision, and SDR formats.

It also supports advanced audio formats including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X via HDMI, offering a cinema-grade experience in a compact form factor.\

Built to serve residential homes, luxury yachts, and commercial theatre systems, the Strato E can function as a standalone unit or as part of a broader Kaleidescape system.

With a 480GB internal SSD, the device can store around six movies locally, downloading a full title in roughly ten minutes over gigabit Ethernet.

It features an intuitive interface optimised for smaller libraries, automatically offloading viewed content 48 hours after playback to make room for more. Movies can be re-downloaded at any time.

Tayloe Stansbury, Kaleidescape’s CEO, said the launch is part of a broader effort to bring their platform to more customers: “Strato E stays true to our commitment to performance and quality, with a lower cost of entry.”

As with all Kaleidescape products, the Strato E integrates with the Kaleidescape Movie Store – the only digital storefront offering lossless audio and full-fidelity video.

The Strato E joins a growing lineup that includes the Strato M (2K), Strato C (legacy integration), and Strato V (flagship 4K), alongside Terra Prime servers for expanded storage.