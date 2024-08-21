The new Terra Prime Movie Server from Kaleidescape is for people with a) plenty of the folding stuff and b) a desire to see movies coming at them in the way the director intended.

This latest solid-state beast is made in the US and comes with 123TB of storage; Kaleidescape promises it will be able to hoover up thousands of movies, TV series and concerts rented from its library of studio masters with lossless audio and near-lossless video.

Oh, and it will set you – or your business – back US$64,995 (A$96,000).

Kaleidescape said its movie files are “typically ten times larger than streamer movies … [which] are heavily compressed to create small movie files that can be streamed over the internet”.

“Kaleidescape movies … are downloaded asynchronously and then played back from local storage,” the company said. “This enables playback with full fidelity, irrespective of internet connectivity.”

As part of its home entertainment ecosystem, Kaleidescape movies are played back on Strato movie players.

The new Strato V can store about 10 downloaded movies, and can be grouped with up to four Terra Prime movie servers, which the company said allowed for “greater movie storage capacity and immediate playback of more movies”. It is retailing in the US for US$3,995 (A$5,925).

“When Strato V is grouped with a Terra Prime movie server, its internal storage is disabled (in favour of more scalable server storage), and the full Kaleidescape user experience is enabled, including the list view and cover shuffle view, which look and work better with larger movie libraries.”

The company claimed that Strato V – which works on its own or as a part of a larger Kaleidescape system – can download a Kaleidescape 4K movie “in as little as 10 minutes over gigabit Ethernet, during movie playback, without sacrificing performance”.

Downloads are flagged for deletion 48 hours after playback, creating space for more content.

Kaleidescape movies can be downloaded on up to five systems registered to a movie store account.