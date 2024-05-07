HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > JVC Unveils Four New High-End Projectors

JVC Unveils Four New High-End Projectors

By | 7 May 2024
JVC projectors

After a more than two-year break, JVC has gone ahead and debuted new projectors.

The four newly unveiled models are the DLA-NZ900, DLA-RS4200, DLA-NZ800 and DLA-RS3200 – and all four have third-generation D-ILA optical systems.

The two NZ models are part of JVC’s Procision Series, while the RS models are a part of the Reference Series. The aesthetic differences between the two series are that the NZs have a silver ring around their lenses while the RSes have a gold ring. The NZ900 share similar specifications to the RS4200s, and the NZ800 come with similar specifications as the RS3200.

All four models have JVC’s proprietary BLU-Escent Laser Light engine, which combines with the new D-ILA optical design to deliver what JVC claims is a 1.5x higher native contrast ratio than its previous DLA-NZ9 model could achieve.

The DLA-NZ900/RS4200 reportedly have a native contrast ratio of 150,000:1, while the NZ800/RS3200 claim a ratio of 100,000:1.

The new D-ILA light engine has resulted in the NZ900 and RS4200 claiming 3,300 brightness peaks, while the NZ800 and RS3200 claim 2700 lumens.

Each projector uses JVC’s e-Shift system to create an 8K effect (JVC claims 8192×4320 pixels) by offsetting two 4K mages by a diagonal half pixel.

JVC projectors

The DLA-NZ800

However, with 8K content in short supply at the moment there’s going to be limited use of that technology for now.

All four projectors are equipped with full-bandwidth 48Gbps HDMI ports so that they can take 8K/60Hz feeds. The projectors also support the HDMI 2.1 Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) feature – they will therefore automatically switch to low latency Game modes when a game source is detected.

Australia pricing and availability of these projectors haven’t yet been declared. Back in 2022, it announced its Precision DLA-NP5/Reference Series DLA-RS1100 with what it referred to as a “breakthrough price” of A$9,700. Will it repeat the feat of a “breakthrough price” with this new series?



