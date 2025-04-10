Home > Latest News > JVC Launches Industry’s Smallest Native 4K Projectors for High-End Home Theatres

JVC Launches Industry’s Smallest Native 4K Projectors for High-End Home Theatres

By | 10 Apr 2025

JVC Projectors, a division of JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation, has unveiled the DLA-NZ500 and DLA-NZ700, touted as the world’s smallest native 4K projectors.

Designed for premium home theatre setups, both models feature a 35% reduction in size compared to previous units while maintaining high performance and flexibility.

“With a 35% reduction in size, we were able to bundle several of JVC’s most recognisable features in a much smaller footprint,” said Jamie Pasley, General Manager of JVC Home Theatre.

“We’re extending our reach to a larger audience.”

Both projectors use JVC’s proprietary 0.69-inch native 4K “D-ILA” devices, a redesigned optical unit, and BLU-Escent laser light source technology, delivering up to 2,300 lumens of brightness (NZ700) and 2,000 lumens (NZ500).

The laser offers an extended lifespan of approximately 20,000 hours.

Key features include motorised lens adjustments, pixel alignment, deep black tone control, and compatibility with Control4 home automation.

The DLA-NZ700 provides a native contrast ratio of 80,000:1, while the NZ500 achieves 40,000:1, continuing JVC’s legacy of exceptional contrast and colour depth.

The compact size and rear exhaust system make installation more versatile, especially in tight spaces.

Both projectors are now available across North America.



