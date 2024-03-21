Jura’s new edition E8 is a high-end bean-to-cup coffee machine with a modern design that allows the choice of 17 cafe-quality coffee classics at the touch of a button.

It is available in Piano White and Piano Black, boosts a sleek and sophisticated design, includes advanced brewing technology, is simple to navigate and can grind with precision.

The new E8 contains a large 3.5-inch display which is easy to navigate through, has six operating buttons, and guides the user through clear pictures and graphics.

The settings for all specialities and their positions on the screen can be adapted to the user’s personal preferences, while product names can be displayed or hidden.

For easy maintenance, the One-Touch milk system cleaning function ensures perfect hygiene automatically.

The advanced P.A.G.2 grinder includes an ergonomically shaped selector switch which is easily adjusted, and remains in rest mode during preparations.

The E8’s eighth-generation 3D brewing unit ensures ideal brewing conditions and maximum flavour.

Thanks to the P.A.G.2 grinder, the beans are always freshly ground, while the advanced brewing technology ensures that the coffee is extracted under optimum conditions.

The new edition JURA E8 in Piano White and Piano Black will be available from April 2024 at an RRP of $2,650 online at https://au.jura.com/ as well as selected electrical retailers, department stores, independent and specialty outlets.