JURA has unveiled its latest fully automatic coffee machine, the J10, combining cutting-edge brewing technology with elegant design and unmatched versatility.

Priced at A$3,990, the J10 is now available online at jura.com and through select retailers across Australia.

The JURA J10 introduces a trio of advanced features aimed at transforming home coffee experiences.

Its Cold Extraction Process delivers true Cold Brew by pulsing cold water through coffee grounds under high pressure, offering a refreshing, low-acidity beverage.

The new Sweet Foam function enables users to infuse silky milk foam with customisable syrup flavours, while the Hot Milk feature ensures consistently heated milk for traditional warm coffee drinks.

Equipped with the Professional Aroma Grinder, the J10 monitors and adjusts grind consistency in real time, adapting to individual beverage preferences for optimal flavour.

It also features an intuitive touchscreen interface, Coffee Eye cup detection sensor, and one-touch cleaning system for ease of use.

With 42 specialty beverage options, including espresso, Cold Brew espresso, flat whites, and sweet foam creations, the J10 offers a wide range of customisable drinks.

The machine’s sleek Night Chrome finish, chrome accents, and symmetrical design add to its premium appeal.

Designed to cater to coffee enthusiasts seeking both quality and innovation, the J10 marks a new chapter in JURA’s home brewing technology.