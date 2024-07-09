HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Jura Brings Its J8 Twin Coffee Machine To Australia

Jura Brings Its J8 Twin Coffee Machine To Australia

9 Jul 2024

Premium coffee machine brand Jura has revealed its new J8 Twin machine has hit the Australian market.

The company claims it sets a new standard by offering double the performance and full flexibility for compact machines.

This is the first of its kind to feature two P.A.G.3+ high-performance conical grinders.

The J8 Twin caters to all tastes, whether it be regular or decaf, dark roast or mild blend.

Its unique design allows for the use of two different bean varieties, offering the best of both with the touch of a button. This allows for the creation of 32 specialties.

The Panorama Coffee Panel serves as an intuitive gateway to creating specialities. The Easy Mode sliders ensure maximum flexibility, adapting the specialities to the chosen cups.

Then there’s the Coffee Eye intelligent cup sensor, which promises cups are always in the right position for the selected speciality.

The machine comes with a height-adjustable coffee spout and grinder lids as well, for the seamless combination of form and function

The Jura J8 Twin is available in a Piano Black colour at Harvey Norman and from the official Jura website. It retails for A$4,390.



