Jeff Bezos has announced plans to sell 25 million more shares of the company he founded, Amazon, in a move that would deliver him approximately A$7.45 billion.

The announcement came this week as Amazon’s stock reached A$294.37 on Wednesday, a record high since it was listed in 1997.

Bezos sold shares worth around A$12.66 billion in February, the first time he sold any of his stock in Amazon since 2021.

The latest sale by Bezos means that he has unloaded around A$20.1 billion worth of Amazon stock this year alone.

Even after the latest reduction of his holding in Amazon, he would still control nearly 912 million shares – or around 8.8 per cent of Amazon.

Bezos is the world’s second-richest person with a net worth of around A$330.1 billion.

He stepped down as chief executive of Amazon in 2021 and owns space-exploration company Blue Origin as well as the Washington Post.

Amazon’s stock has climbed 32 per cent this year alone with its cloud business growing due to the growth of generative AI technology.

Last month, Amazon’s market cap crossed A$2.98 trillion, joining an exclusive league of its tech peers which have done so including Microsoft, Nvidia and Alphabet.