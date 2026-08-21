JBL has expanded its party and portable audio range with two new karaoke-focused products, the JBL EasySing Mic Mini and JBL EasySing Mics.

The new mics feature AI-powered vocal removal and wireless microphone technology, so users can turn almost any song into a karaoke track.

The new microphones are designed to work with JBL’s PartyBox and Portable speaker range. They suit home karaoke lovers as well as content creators looking for a simple way to produce performances and social media content.

The key technology is built into the JBL EasySing Mic, which uses AI-powered stem removal to separate vocals from music being streamed through virtually any music service. Instead of requiring users to find a dedicated karaoke version of a song, the system can remove the original singer’s voice while keeping the backing track.

Users can also control how much of the original vocal is removed, choosing from 25%, 50% and 100%.

The technology could be particularly useful for consumers who regularly use streaming services for karaoke, as it eliminates the need to search for a track’s instrumental or karaoke version.

The JBL EasySing Mic Mini is positioned as a more compact option for those who want the karaoke experience in a smaller and more portable package. The mic can be clipped to clothing, or attached to the ring handle for easy movement while using. The microphone is designed to complement JBL’s portable speaker products and extends the company’s party-audio ecosystem beyond the traditional PartyBox format.

The more portable mini microphone also targets the growing creator market, and allows users to more easily produce short-form video, audio and social media content.

JBL continues to expand its PartyBox lineup and the company is positioning its speakers as entertainment hubs rather than simply high-powered Bluetooth audio systems.

The new wireless microphones give consumers another way to use the speakers, particularly for parties, family gatherings and casual performances.

The AI element is likely to be a significant selling point. Vocal-removal technology has traditionally required dedicated karaoke tracks or software but JBL’s approach means users can work with the songs they already have available. This is significant as it means a much larger potential karaoke library without the need to purchase, download or search for other versions.

EasySing Mic and EasySing Mic Mini are effectively turning JBL’s portable speakers into karaoke systems while also giving content creators another tool for producing audio and video on the go.

The JBL EasySing Mic Mini is available now for $249.95 with one compact microphone and the JBL EasySing Mic Mini Duo, with two microphones is also available, priced at $329.95. The JBL EasySing Mics are priced at $279.95.