JBL has expanded its Quantum gaming headset range at Gamescom, unveiling the new Quantum 850 alongside three more affordable models.

The range is aimed at gamers looking for a mix of wireless connectivity, immersive audio and competitive pricing.

Sitting at the top of the new line-up is the Quantum 850, featuring Hi-Res-certified 50mm Carbon Dynamic drivers, JBL’s spatial sound technology and head tracking, designed to create a more immersive three-dimensional audio experience.

The Quantum 850 also offers Adaptive Noise Cancelling and multiple connectivity options. Bluetooth 5.2 and low-latency 2.4GHz wireless is available alongside USB-C and 3.5mm wired connections.

JBL has placed an emphasis on repairability with the Quantum 850 using a replaceable component system that means users can replace parts including the microphone, USB-C cable, ear cushions, earcups, headband hammock and battery pack.

Alongside the flagship model, JBL has introduced several other models at lower price points, Quantum 520, Quantum 520X and Quantum 120.

The Quantum 520 and 520X have dual wireless connectivity, while the Quantum 120 is a wired-only headset using a 3.5mm connection. All three models feature 50mm Carbon Dynamic drivers and detachable 6mm cardioid boom microphones.

Battery life varies with the Quantum 520 and 520X rated for up to 37 hours.

The new products are part of JBL’s broader push into gaming audio, with the company using Gamescom to showcase its latest additions.

The gaming headset market is getting crowded, with manufacturers competing on features such as spatial audio, low-latency wireless connections, noise cancellation and multi-platform compatibility.

JBL has yet to confirm Australian pricing or release dates for most of its newly announced Quantum gaming headsets. The Quantum 120 is A$69.95, while Australian pricing and availability for the flagship Quantum 850, Quantum 520 and Quantum 520X have not yet been announced. Internationally, the Quantum 520X is priced at US$129.95 and is scheduled to launch on October 18, with Australian availability expected to be confirmed separately.