Home > Latest News > JBL Unveils Flip 7 and Charge 6 Speakers with AI Sound Boost

JBL Unveils Flip 7 and Charge 6 Speakers with AI Sound Boost

By | 11 Mar 2025

JBL has announced two new portable Bluetooth speakers, the Flip 7 and Charge 6, both featuring the company’s AI Sound Boost technology.

This software optimises audio output by analysing signals, maximising driver performance, and reducing distortion for improved sound quality.

The Flip 7, priced at A$150, offers an upgraded woofer for increased output power, an interchangeable strap and carabiner, and a redesigned control layout.

It boasts 14 hours of battery life, with a Playtime Boost mode that extends use by two additional hours by reducing bass.

The speaker also supports lossless audio over USB-C and multi-speaker pairing via Auracast.

The Charge 6, priced at A$200, features a redesigned woofer, an updated button layout, and a detachable, reconfigurable strap.

It delivers an impressive 24-hour battery life, surpassing its predecessor, and includes Playtime Boost and a quick-charge feature.

Like the Flip 7, it supports multi-speaker pairing with Auracast.

Both speakers are available for preorder now, with shipments starting April 6.

 



About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
JBL Launches Authentics 200 Platinum Edition
Hot New JBL Flip 7 Speaker Coming This Year Already On Sale In China
Wake To The Sound Of Ocean Waves With New JBL Clock Radio
EXCLUSIVE:BlueAnt Takes ON JBL With Big Sound Party Box Speaker That Comes With 2 Wireles Mics
Attach New UE MiniRoll Speaker To Boots, Boats, Belts And Bags
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Roborock Unveils AI-Powered P20 Ultra Robot Vacuum
Latest News
/
March 11, 2025
/
Has NRL Boss Been Winding Up Disney, As He Looks For NRL Rights Bargaining Player
Latest News
/
March 11, 2025
/
Google Chromecast Outage Leaves Users Frustrated
Latest News
/
March 11, 2025
/
Leaked Images of Google Pixel 9a Revealed
Latest News
/
March 11, 2025
/
Apple’s Foldable iPad Pro May Feature Under-Display Face ID
Latest News
/
March 11, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Roborock Unveils AI-Powered P20 Ultra Robot Vacuum
Latest News
/
March 11, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Roborock, which surprised attendees at CES 2025 with its Saros Z70 robot vacuum which features a robotic arm, has now...
Read More