JBL has launched five upgraded soundbars in its Bar Series lineup, offering advanced audio features like Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and AI-powered enhancements across a range of sizes and price points.

Topping the range is the JBL Bar 1300MK2, set to hit Australian stores in September for around A$2,450, packing a powerful 2470W output, six up-firing drivers, and a dual 8-inch subwoofer.

Like the Bar 1000MK2, it comes with detachable wireless rear speakers for flexible placement and can also double as Bluetooth speakers.

Also available now are the more compact Bar 800MK2, Bar 500MK2 and Bar 300MK2 (A$700), which are all upgrades on JBL’s previous soundbar lineup.

The new MK2 models introduce JBL’s latest MultiBeam 3.0 technology, designed to expand the soundstage for more immersive surround sound from a single bar.

The products are the most immersive and powerful soundbars JBL has ever built, says Carsten Olesen, President of Consumer Audio at JBL parent company HARMAN.

The entire lineup supports the JBL One Platform, allowing users to stream high-resolution and spatial audio from any major music service, tweak a 7-band EQ, or use the ‘Moment’ button to instantly launch playlists.

A standout across the range is the introduction of PureVoice 2.0, which uses voice enhancement algorithms to clarify dialogue – ideal for TV shows and movies where spoken word often gets drowned out.

Meanwhile, the Bar 1300MK2’s subwoofer adds AI Sound Boost, promising a cleaner, distortion-free dynamic range.

JBL also said it will introduce an over-the-air update to bring DTS Virtual:X support to the Bar 800MK2, 500MK2, and 300MK2 later in 2025.

The new JBL Bar Series is available now from JBL’s official store and will be landing in major Australian retailers in the weeks ahead.