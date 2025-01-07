JBL is not at CES this year, but that has not stopped Australia’s #1 audio brand revealing their 2025 range of audio gear.

Among the new offering is its third-gen JBL Tour One M3 noise-canceling wireless headphones that come with an unusual accessory.

Inside the box is a smart transmitter that combines a colour touchscreen with digital and analog wired audio inputs.

The device has been redesigned so that the new cans can wirelessly transmit any incoming audio to the Tour One M3.

Australian Travelers will be able to use the new technology to listen to wired sources like computers or in-flight entertainment systems without using a connected cable linked to the headphones.

The Tour One M3’s smart transmitter can also create Auracast broadcasts, letting you share your wired audio with anyone else who has an Auracast-capable set of headphones or earbuds.

On the flip side, the transmitter can also find and connect the Tour One M3 to any available Auracast broadcasts within reception range.

This is not the only technology that has seen a significant upgrade with the Harman Kardon owned Company improving virtually all of the headphones’ other features.

A power player in the party speaker market with the Samsung owned Company holding over 78% of the market, JBL has announced the new JBL PartyBox 520, JBL PartyBox Encore 2 and the JBL PartyBox Encore Essential 2.

The new speakers are equipped with the latest technology, including Auracast, AI Sound Boost, and replaceable battery life.

JBL has also introduced a new generation of the JBL Endurance, Tune, and Vibe series audio products.

The range includes more than a dozen new upgrades across all three collections – including extended battery life, enhanced drivers, noise cancelling features – consumers can select the model that suits their needs.

JBL has also expanded the over-ear headphone category including the JBL Tune 520C, JBL Tune 520BT, and the JBL Tune 720BT. For those who want a classic wired connection, the JBL Tune 520C are wired on-ear headphones, featuring a USB-C connection, high-res audio, and EQ settings.

Alternatively, the Tune 520BT and Tune 720BT offer a wireless design with enhanced drivers and battery life, Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio, and hands-free and VoiceAware features.

For those who want to wake up to JBL sound the Company has introduced Horizon 3, a stylish and sleek clock radio.

A product breakthrough for consumers who want a custom alarm clock that suits their sleeping schedule, the new Horizon 3 delivers multi-speaker connectivity with Auracast and Bluetooth technology, dual alarm systems, ambient lighting, and more.

JBL has expanded the Junior series with the additions of the JBL Junior 470NC, JBL Junior 320BT, and the JBL Junior 320. Available in playful colors and constructed with soft padding for maximum comfort, parents can select the model that suits their child’s listening needs. Tech-forward tools include Bluetooth connectivity, Active Noise Cancelling features, and parental controls to monitor and limit listening time.

And finally, JBL unveils the Authentics series in White, a stylish convergence of form and function. Featuring seamless Wi-Fi and Bluetooth streaming, these speakers are available in the Authentics 300 and 200 models. Each speaker offers a sleek white finish, multi-room playback capabilities, and superior sound quality, complemented by simultaneous Google Assistant and Alexa integration for a smart, voice-controlled audio experience in every corner of your home.

The 2025 JBL range includes the following.