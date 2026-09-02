JBL is challenging Sonos and other established whole-home audio brands with Cove, a new range of Wi-Fi speakers designed for music, home theatre and multi-room listening.

The range launches with three models: the compact Cove M1, portable Cove P1 and flagship Cove X1. Each can operate independently, as a stereo pair or within a multi-room system managed through the JBL One app.

All three feature automatic self-tuning, Constant Sound Field technology to maintain balanced audio throughout a room and AI Sound Boost, which JBL says reduces distortion at higher volumes.

The Cove P1 and X1 support Dolby Atmos Music. The P1 also has a built-in battery providing up to 14 hours of playback, an included charging dock and an IP56 rating for dust and water resistance.

At the top of the line, the 200W Cove X1 (above) combines four tweeters, including an upward-firing driver, with two woofers. The M1 uses three tweeters and one woofer, while the P1 carries four tweeters and a single woofer.

Wireless options include Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect and Qobuz Connect. The speakers are also Roon Ready, while Spotify Tap offers one-button access to the streaming service.

Alexa Plus voice control is expected through a future update, although JBL has only confirmed its availability in the US this year.

JBL is also integrating Cove with its Bar Series MK2 soundbars. The M1 and P1 (below) can be used as wireless rear channels with compatible models, while the X1 will initially be restricted to multi-room music integration.

A Music Follows Me function allows users to move music or television audio between rooms by holding the speaker’s Moment button, without opening the app.

The speakers will be offered in black and white. International pricing starts at US$229.95 for the M1 (below), rising to US$399.95 for the P1 and US$449.95 for the X1.

Australian pricing and availability have not yet been announced.