JBL is preparing to add another colourful option to its portable speaker range with the new JBL Pulse 6. The new speaker combines 360-degree audio with a fun customisable light show.

As with previous Pulse models, the speaker is built around an illuminated transparent exterior. Its lighting can synchronise with music, perfect for creating atmosphere for parties, gatherings or simply listening at home.

JBL has continued to make lighting a major part of the Pulse series with the previous Pulse, the Pulse 5, having a 360-degree light show that could be customised through the JBL Portable app, alongside omnidirectional sound.

The Pulse 6 is aimed at those who want a portable Bluetooth speaker that can double as a visual feature, placing it in a slightly different category from JBL’s other, more traditional portable models, like the Charge and Flip ranges.

JBL’s current Australian line-up includes the Charge 6, priced at A$249.95, which offers up to 28 hours of playtime and Auracast multi-speaker connectivity.

JBL’s range of compact speakers has also been expanding, with products such as the JBL Grip, which combines portable JBL Pro Sound with ambient lighting, an IP68 rating and up to 14 hours of playtime. The Grip is currently listed in Australia at A$129.95.

The Pulse 6 has been unveiled as the successor to the JBL Pulse 5 and is scheduled to begin shipping on September 6, with pre-orders now available in the US. The Pulse 6 carries a US price of US$329.95. JBL has yet to confirm when Australian customers will be able to purchase it, however, or how much it will cost locally.