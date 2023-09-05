HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > JBL Announces New NRLW Brand Ambassador

JBL Announces New NRLW Brand Ambassador

By | 5 Sep 2023

JBL Australia has announced its brand new sport ambassador will be co-captain of the NRLW Parramatta Eels, Kennedy Cherrington.

Taking the NRLW by storm, she was the 2022 grand finalist runner-up, a NSW State of Origin rep, and the NRL Woman of the Year title in 2022, all while managing her duties as co-captain.

She became a Goanna ambassador for mental health, gained a World Cup victory and representing her Maori culture in the All Stars team.

She is also popular on social media with over 6 million TikTok like, and has the highest engagement rate among Aussie athletes. She also became ambassador for Heart Kids and GOAL College.

She has a love of music, and family. sharing a close relationship with her sister, Rueben.

Senior Marketing and Communications Manager at JBL ANZ, Noeleen Lechner said “JBL is keen to support all sport, but particularly women’s sport across Australia and New Zealand. Kennedy is an inspiring and positive person to be around. Her love of music and family attracted us to her and her tireless work to secure better playing and pay conditions for females in Rugby League is admirable. We loved her from the minute we met her and her energy is infectious.”

Kennedy said “I have always been a huge fan of JBL, especially their speakers and headphones which I use during training and to help me prepare for games. I have been wanting to work with them for a while and I’m extremely humbled and excited that the opportunity has finally come about. Personally I feel the brand and I are aligned – Loud and Proud.”

The partnership is set to incorporate social media, giveaways, sport, community and charitable events.



About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Sonos Shares Down Further After JBL Authentic Launch
Is Sonos Facing A Major Problem With The Launch Of JBL Authentics?
What To Expect At IFA 2023
New JBL Integrated Music System Introduced
Fox League To Debut New NRLW Show
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

D-Link Appoints Dynamic Supplies As New NZ Distributor
Latest News
/
September 5, 2023
/
Meta Considers A Pay For Privacy Plan For Facebook, Instagram
Latest News
/
September 5, 2023
/
Samsung Unveils Fast Generative AI Chips at Hot Chips 2023
Latest News
/
September 5, 2023
/
Apple Ditches 14-inch iPad
Latest News
/
September 5, 2023
/
Final Fantasy XVI To Be Available For PC Gamers
Latest News
/
September 5, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

D-Link Appoints Dynamic Supplies As New NZ Distributor
Latest News
/
September 5, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Launching Dynamic Supplies Technology in Australia two years ago, D-Link A/NZ have now appointed Dynamic Supplies New Zealand as its...
Read More