JBL Australia has announced its brand new sport ambassador will be co-captain of the NRLW Parramatta Eels, Kennedy Cherrington.

Taking the NRLW by storm, she was the 2022 grand finalist runner-up, a NSW State of Origin rep, and the NRL Woman of the Year title in 2022, all while managing her duties as co-captain.

She became a Goanna ambassador for mental health, gained a World Cup victory and representing her Maori culture in the All Stars team.

She is also popular on social media with over 6 million TikTok like, and has the highest engagement rate among Aussie athletes. She also became ambassador for Heart Kids and GOAL College.

She has a love of music, and family. sharing a close relationship with her sister, Rueben.

Senior Marketing and Communications Manager at JBL ANZ, Noeleen Lechner said “JBL is keen to support all sport, but particularly women’s sport across Australia and New Zealand. Kennedy is an inspiring and positive person to be around. Her love of music and family attracted us to her and her tireless work to secure better playing and pay conditions for females in Rugby League is admirable. We loved her from the minute we met her and her energy is infectious.”

Kennedy said “I have always been a huge fan of JBL, especially their speakers and headphones which I use during training and to help me prepare for games. I have been wanting to work with them for a while and I’m extremely humbled and excited that the opportunity has finally come about. Personally I feel the brand and I are aligned – Loud and Proud.”

The partnership is set to incorporate social media, giveaways, sport, community and charitable events.