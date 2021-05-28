Syndigo whose content delivery system is used by JB Hi Fi Amazon and The Good Guys in Australia to deliver rich media content into a SKU on a retailer’s web site, has acquired Riversand a US Company who delivers Product Information Management Systems for retailers.

Syndigo whose technology is used by 80% of mainstream retailers in the USA including the likes of Walmart, Best Buy, Lowes, Costco, and Target is the world’s leading content delivery Company.

Retailers who deliver interactive rich media content get a significant lift in visits to a cart over SKU’s without rich media content.

Among the brands that use the Syndigo system are Samsung, Apple, LG, Dell, MSI, along with over 9,000 global brands.

The acquisition expands Syndigo’ s position as a global provider of end-to-end solutions for product information, adding enhanced PIM capabilities plus flexible MDM across multiple domains and systems.

The acquisition also allows Syndigo to bring its custom syndication and analytics capabilities to Riversand’s client base, offering a seamless transfer of information across the product ecosystem. These clients include the likes of Sony, Webber, Schneider Electric and Tessa.

“This partnership will open countless opportunities for our clients around the world,” said Syndigo CEO Paul Salay. “Combining Riversand’s expertise in MDM and PIM with Syndigo’ s leading capabilities in enhanced content, syndication and data analytics means more data – better data – for all of our clients.”

“Both organizations strongly believe that for our nearly 14,000 clients to succeed, we must deliver product information solutions that are built to serve brands, retailers and distributors alike,” continued Salay. “Our connectivity and added capabilities between the two solutions will continue to help maximize the speed to market for our clients. We look forward to growing globally together.”

“As we carefully considered how to help our clients accelerate their growth, we determined that Syndigo was an ideal fit for clients to enhance their entire product information supply chain,” said Riversand Co-Founder and CEO Upen Varanasi. “Our clients, employees, and partners make up a team that delivers a wealth and breadth of functionality unmatched in the industry. Together with Syndigo, we will continue to further improve upon the data that flows throughout their various domains and systems.”

Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner January 2021 Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions, Riversand has built a strong partner and alliance network that further complements their technological capabilities and broadens their global reach. The complementary fit of Riversand’s rich offerings with Syndigo will empower clients to deliver more engaging global customer experiences by optimizing product and master data management strategies through an end-to-end solution.

