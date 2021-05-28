HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > JB Hi Fi, The Good Guys & Amazon To Benefit After Syndigo Buys Rivesand

JB Hi Fi, The Good Guys & Amazon To Benefit After Syndigo Buys Rivesand

By | 28 May 2021

Syndigo whose content delivery system is used by JB Hi Fi Amazon and The Good Guys in Australia to deliver rich media content into a SKU on a retailer’s web site, has acquired Riversand a US Company who delivers Product Information Management Systems for retailers.

Syndigo whose technology is used by 80% of mainstream retailers in the USA including the likes of Walmart, Best Buy, Lowes, Costco, and Target is the world’s leading content delivery Company.
Retailers who deliver interactive rich media content get a significant lift in visits to a cart over SKU’s without rich media content.

Among the brands that use the Syndigo system are Samsung, Apple, LG, Dell, MSI, along with over 9,000 global brands.

The acquisition expands Syndigo’ s position as a global provider of end-to-end solutions for product information, adding enhanced PIM capabilities plus flexible MDM across multiple domains and systems.

The acquisition also allows Syndigo to bring its custom syndication and analytics capabilities to Riversand’s client base, offering a seamless transfer of information across the product ecosystem. These clients include the likes of Sony, Webber, Schneider Electric and Tessa.

“This partnership will open countless opportunities for our clients around the world,” said Syndigo CEO Paul Salay. “Combining Riversand’s expertise in MDM and PIM with Syndigo’ s leading capabilities in enhanced content, syndication and data analytics means more data – better data – for all of our clients.”

“Both organizations strongly believe that for our nearly 14,000 clients to succeed, we must deliver product information solutions that are built to serve brands, retailers and distributors alike,” continued Salay. “Our connectivity and added capabilities between the two solutions will continue to help maximize the speed to market for our clients. We look forward to growing globally together.”

“As we carefully considered how to help our clients accelerate their growth, we determined that Syndigo was an ideal fit for clients to enhance their entire product information supply chain,” said Riversand Co-Founder and CEO Upen Varanasi. “Our clients, employees, and partners make up a team that delivers a wealth and breadth of functionality unmatched in the industry. Together with Syndigo, we will continue to further improve upon the data that flows throughout their various domains and systems.”

Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner January 2021 Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions, Riversand has built a strong partner and alliance network that further complements their technological capabilities and broadens their global reach. The complementary fit of Riversand’s rich offerings with Syndigo will empower clients to deliver more engaging global customer experiences by optimizing product and master data management strategies through an end-to-end solution.

Learn more about the announcement here: https://www.syndigo.com/riversand/.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Best Buy Adopts Failed Walmart Lockdown Delivery Program As Sales Boom
Andy Jassy Will Become Amazon CEO From July 5
Shopify Makes A Brick-and-Mortar Retail Push In Australia
Jeff Bezos Says Amazon Has More Competitors Than Apple Or Google
Amazon Accused Of Unfair Pricing Practices In Lawsuit
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Releasing Two New Budget Tablets In Australia Next Month
Industry Latest News
/
May 28, 2021
/
Sony PS5 Games To Hit iPhone and Android This Year
Industry Latest News
/
May 28, 2021
/
Optus Posts A $208 Million Net Loss Over 12 Months
Communication Industry Latest News
/
May 28, 2021
/
Apple Offers Trade-In Program To Lure LG Customers In Samsung’s Homeland
Industry Latest News Smart Phones
/
May 28, 2021
/
Best Buy Adopts Failed Walmart Lockdown Delivery Program As Sales Boom
Latest News
/
May 28, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Releasing Two New Budget Tablets In Australia Next Month
Industry Latest News
/
May 28, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung has just announced two new low-end tablets will be released in Australia next week. The S7 FE is the...
Read More