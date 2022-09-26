Sony has revealed it will release a new FIFA 23 PlayStation 5 bundle this week, with Australian retailers currently offering pre-orders for the still hotly prized console.

Amazon, Harvey Norman, EB Games, and JB Hi-Fi are among the local retailers offering the bundle, all at the same price of $904, which includes a PS5 Disc edition, plus a copy of FIFA 23 standard edition.

JB Hi-Fi and Amazon will both be shipping later this week, upon the game’s September 30 release date. Harvey Norman will begin deliveries in mid-October.

This marks the first time since launch that JB Hi-Fi has offered a PS5 console for pre-order online.

FIFA 23 also marks the first time a female graces the cover of the much vaulted EA Sports series, with Australian star striker Sam Kerr given the honour.

Chelsea striker Kerr appears alongside Kylian Mbappe on the cover of the upcoming FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition.

Aside from the obvious significance of this feat, this will also be the final ever FIFA-branded game, after EA Sports announced the end to its 30-year partnership with the governing body, after the latter reportedly doubled its usual licencing fee.

FIFA will now become EA Sports FC, and will continue to feature most global players, teams, and stadiums after making separate agreements with over 300 different bodies around the world.