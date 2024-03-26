HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > JB HI Fi Snares Nothing Launch Smartphone Deal

JB HI Fi Snares Nothing Launch Smartphone Deal

By | 26 Mar 2024

Nothing the UK based phone brand that is only four years old, is set to launch into Australia via a relationship with JB Hi Fi

The first Nothing 2a and flagship 2 model will be available from April according to JB Hi Fi CEO Cameron Trainer.

The collaboration with Australia’s biggest retailer of smartphones marks the official launch of the highly anticipated brand which is attracting rave reviews in Europe.

“We are thrilled to be working with JB HiFi to launch our product portfolio to their engaged customers and provide them the opportunity to experience the full range of Nothing’s innovative.
products in-store across Australia,” said Akis Evangelidis, Co-founder of Nothing.

The Nothing Phone (2a), which follows in the footsteps of the also simply named smartphones Nothing Phone (1) and Nothing Phone (2) is expected to appeal to a young audience looking for a well price niche offering.

Nothing has been operating for four years; founded in 2020, Nothing set out with a purpose to make tech ‘fun again’! the Company claims.

Its debut smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1) was awarded Time Magazine’s Best Inventions for Innovative Smartphone Design award.

One of the key elements in owning a Nothing smartphone is that you get their Glyph Interface with the Nothing 2a.

New this technology delivers a trio of lights on the back of the smartphone that deliver a different signals for various functions, for example, you can assign different light patterns as notifications for different contacts or apps, and with the light timer, you’ll be able to track the progress of your delivery service or taxi ride without having to keep checking your phone screen.

This unique feature is designed to reduce screen time.

The new range of Nothing products, including Phone (2) and Phone (2a), will be available online and
for in-store shopping at most JB Hi-Fi stores across Australia from 11th April.

Customers who want to be the first to buy can pre-order from the JB HiFi website from today.

Powered by the top-of-the-line Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, the Nothing Phone (2) delivers a premium smartphone experience boasting a powerful 50MP dual rear camera with
advanced algorithms for true-to-life photography, as well as a stunning 6.7-inch OLED display with LTPO.

The Nothing Phone (2) offers a premium smartphone camera experience featuring a 32 MP front camera and a dual rear camera system with two advanced 50 MP sensors, one of which is upgraded to the Sony IMX890. Equipped with an advanced 18-bit Image Signal Processor (ISP), Phone (2) has the ability to process camera data up to 4,000 times more efficiently than its predecessor.

The new technology empowers Nothing Phone (2) to leverage cutting-edge algorithms, resulting in incredible levels of accuracy for both photos and videos.

● Phone (2)
○ 12GB/256GB (AUD 999)
○ 12GB/512GB (AUD 1099)
● Phone (2a)
○ 8GB/128GB (AUD 529)
○ 12GB/256GB (AUD 599)



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Aqara & Nanoleaf Face Off With New Ceiling Lights
Oficeworks Starts Flogging Sony TVs Big Retailers Tipped To Respond
BREAKING NEWS: Godfrey’s Can’t Be Saved Hundreds Of Jobs To Go
The Latest Issue Of SmartHouse Has Arrived!
CE Retailer Rolls Out Trash Tycoon Reycycling Game In The Middle Of Takeover Fight
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Aspera Launches Nitro 2 Smartphone
Latest News
/
March 26, 2024
/
Microsoft Surface Pro 10 With OLED Tipped For May Release
Latest News
/
March 26, 2024
/
Apple, Google, Meta Face EU Non-Compliance Investigations
Latest News
/
March 26, 2024
/
Qantas Moving To Panasonic 4K OLED Display
Latest News
/
March 26, 2024
/
RSL Debuts New Affordable Subwoofer
Latest News
/
March 26, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Aspera Launches Nitro 2 Smartphone
Latest News
/
March 26, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Aspera Mobile has recently launched its new, high-quality Nitro 2 smartphone, which looks, feels, and acts different to how it...
Read More