HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > JB Hi-Fi Shrugs Off Coronavirus Concerns After Hike In Shares

JB Hi-Fi Shrugs Off Coronavirus Concerns After Hike In Shares

By | 11 Feb 2020
, , , , ,

Electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi has dismissed fears about the impact on stock and supply from the Coronavirus outbreak and is defying forecasts for a drop in the Aussie dollar and a ‘retail recession’ in Australia.

Just yesterday, JB Hi-Fi recorded a 14.54 per cent increase in shares at its highest point after a 5.1 per cent revenue climb to $4 billion for the first half of 2020.

But on the broader economy, JB Hi-Fi chief executive Richard Murray said his concern was the possibility of the RBA imposing dramatic interest rate cuts, sending the wrong message to consumers and eroding confidence in the economy, he told ABC News.

(AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

‘I worry at times that the continued cutting of interest rates says to consumers, well, there’s something they should be worried, whereas at the moment I think the economy is in pretty good shape,’ Murray told senior business reporter for ABC News, Peter Ryan.

‘We’ve always said across the economy all we want is stable government policy, stable economic growth… From a stores perspective, absolutely haven’t seen any impact (from the bushfires and coronavirus)… across the board, the sales numbers has certainly don’t show it,’ Murray said.

If there is any supply shortage from the coronavirus outbreak in China, where most electronics manufacturers, including Foxconn, are located – it will be evident within four to six weeks, according to Murray.

‘As the factories re-open post-Chinese New Year, which has been extended, we’ll start to get a better sense of if some suppliers — that if they’ve been caught short. I think we’ll have a much better sense in four to six weeks, just as those factories re-open.’

Murray concluded that as long as the government implements policies and projects that create productivity for the economy, it will stimulate financial growth.

(AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

About Post Author
Journalist reporting on news, business, finance and technology. Twitter: @camillatheak
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Coronavirus: Foxconn Given The Green Light To Reopen Factories
Harris Scarfe Reports Increase In Sales, Refuses To Share Financials
RBA Risks ‘Stifling Innovation,’ Says Afterpay Boss
UPDATE: JB Hi Fi Share Up 14.54% After Record Result, The Good Guys Also Deliver
JB Hi-Fi Appoints New Chairman, Greg Richards Departs ‘Privilege’ Role
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Appliances Online Partners With Klarna For ‘Flexible, Smoother’ Shopping
Brands Finance Industry
/
February 11, 2020
/
Google’s Fitbit Buyout Runs Into Antitrust & Privacy Woes
Accessories Acquirement FitBit
/
February 11, 2020
/
Tech & Sex: What’s The Appeal In VR Porn?
Hardware Industry Investigation
/
February 11, 2020
/
ALDI Special Buys: Home Security
Aldi Hardware Industry
/
February 11, 2020
/
Amazon Dominates Smart Speakers With 70% Market Share
Accessories Amazon Amazon Alexa
/
February 11, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Appliances Online Partners With Klarna For ‘Flexible, Smoother’ Shopping
Brands Finance Industry
/
February 11, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Australia’s largest online appliance retailer, Appliances Online, has today announced a partnership with Klarna to bring flexible payments for Australian...
Read More