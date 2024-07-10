HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > JB Hi-Fi Shares Surge As Officeworks Owners Shares Wobble

JB Hi-Fi Shares Surge As Officeworks Owners Shares Wobble

By | 10 Jul 2024

JB Hi-Fi shares have continued their run and are now a standout as the market marks down big retailers including Wesfarmers and Harvey Norman.
This month JB Hi Fi shares have climbed 7.72% while Harvey Norman has fallen 3.5%, Kogan down 8.60% and Wesfarmers off by 2.61%.

Earlier today JB Hi Fi shares jumped 1.8% to a two-week high of $64.12 on volume about 35 per cent above the 20-day average for this time of da

As for Wesfarmers owner of Officeworks, & Bunnings their share market valuation “continues to look stretched” according to Morgan Stanley as it trims its earnings forecasts.

Earlier today Wesfarmers fell 7% to a three-month low of $63.06 afterwards.

The retailer who has been expanding categories and rolling out a mew online marketplace, has delivered decent share price growth of 15% on the ASX over the last few months.

The recent share price gains has brought the company back closer to its yearly peak unlike Officeworks and Bunnings owner Wesfarmers.

Analysts claim that the retailer who owns The Good Guys seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future several are tipping that the business will remain “fairly stable”.

A big contributor in the first half of the new year is set to be new foldable smartphones, and a big range of AI Snapdragon notebooks running Microsoft’s upgraded Copilot Ai software.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Asus & NordVPN Partner To Create Built-In VPN Routers
EXCLUSIVE:Massive New South Korean Brand To Take On Samsung & LG
UBS Report Good News For Retailers Bad News For Interest Rates
EXCLUSIVE:JB Hi Fi To Launch New Online Marketplace, Invitation Only For Suppliers
Espresso 15 and Espresso 17 Pro
Australia’s Espresso Displays Signs JB Hi-Fi As Retail Partner
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Paramount Pictures (Image: Sourced from Unsplash)
New Owner Outlines Plans To Revive Paramount
Latest News
/
July 10, 2024
/
AI Can Now Personalise Perfume & Cologne Based On Shopping Preferences
Latest News
/
July 10, 2024
/
PC Shipments Recovery Continues After Years Of Decline
Latest News
/
July 10, 2024
/
Galaxy Watch 7 Health Feature Starts Rolling Out To Older Watches
Latest News
/
July 10, 2024
/
HMD To Revive Classic Nokia Headphones
Latest News
/
July 10, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Paramount Pictures (Image: Sourced from Unsplash)
New Owner Outlines Plans To Revive Paramount
Latest News
/
July 10, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
As Australia’s Network 10 and Paramount+ gets a new owner in the US, all eyes are on David Ellison who...
Read More