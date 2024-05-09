JB Hi-Fi shares have fallen as much as 6.2% to $56.250 as suppliers struggle to deliver forecast sales and retailer’s struggle.

Comparable sales growth was down 0.3% in Q3 vs down 0.1% a year ago. In New Zealand comparable sales growth was down 2.9% vs growth of 10.8% a year ago.

At The JB Hi Fi owned The Good Guys comparable sales growth was down 7.3% vs growth of 3.8% a year ago.

Recently ChannelNews exclusively reported that LG Electronics sales had fallen 21% in Australia.

Also down were Netgear and Sonos sales as brands struggle with stock levels in the Channel with retailers adjusting the stock they carry in a downturn market.

Overall, JB Hi Fi stock is up 7.7% this year.

Retail Group Super Retail who is behind Rebel Sports, Supercheap Auto and Boating, Camping and Fishing, saw their shares fall 4.9%.

Catriona Burns a lead portfolio manager at Wilson Asset Management told the AFR the economy is seeing a “very mixed consumer”, with older generations withstanding the higher interest rate environment far better than those under 35 years old”.

Also, down over 4% was Harvey Norman and Temple & Webster.

Recently the ABS reported retail sales volumes dropped in the March quarter to mark their fifth fall in six quarters.