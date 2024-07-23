HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > JB Hi-Fi Shares Climb To Record High

JB Hi-Fi Shares Climb To Record High

By | 23 Jul 2024

JB Hi-Fi has hit a record high ahead of their latest financials being reported on August 12th.

As of this morning shares in the CE retailer were trading at $66.70 up 1,2%.

This month the shares at the retailer who also owns The Good Guys, have climbed 6.14%

The record high comes as consumers cut back on spending with the business benefiting from new smartphone launches by brands including Samsung and Motorola who have rolled out new foldable devices, as well as new AI notebooks with Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus and Snapdragon X Elite processors from Lenovo, HP and ASUS.

In the last calendar year JBH has outperformed the overall industry with sales tipped to be between AU$4.37 billion and AU$4.44 billion.

Last quarter reported total sales at its Australian electronics stores were down 0.1% for the quarter, and down 0.3% on a comparable basis.

Sales were also down 0.8% at appliances retailer The Good Guys while sales jumped 16.8% at its New Zealand electronics stores, and 2.9% on a comparable basis.

Also climbing today was Wesfarmers whose shares rose 1.4 per cent to a record high of $71.84 despite Morgan Stanley doubling down on its Sell recommendation this month.

The bigger question is how sales are going in the first few weeks of FY25 and what impact an RBA rate rise could have on future sales.

UBS said last month that its 2Q consumer survey showed surprising resilience with spending intentions hitting a record high.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Is Samsung Gearing Up For Large Mergers And Acquisitions?
Samsung Preorders For Galaxy Flip & Fold 6 Not Rolling In As Tipped
Samsung Acquires Startup To Enhance AI Capabilities
UPDATED:Australian Retail Association Fails To Reveal Extent Of OZ Retail Crime Or New Five Point Plan To Tackle Problems
Retailers Facing Tough Second Half As Employment Wobbles & Rate Rise Firms
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

New Edition of Australia’s #1 Digital CE Magazine, SmartHouse, Out Now
Latest News
/
July 23, 2024
/
The Warehouse
Sydney Firm Behind Mega Acquisition Bid For NZ’s The Warehouse
Latest News
/
July 23, 2024
/
Australia’s First-Ever Nikon Live Experience Coming To Sydney
Latest News
/
July 23, 2024
/
CrowdStrike Shares Continue To Plunge After Causing Worldwide Tech Outages
Latest News
/
July 23, 2024
/
Offer To Buy Barbie Shocks Market
Latest News
/
July 23, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

New Edition of Australia’s #1 Digital CE Magazine, SmartHouse, Out Now
Latest News
/
July 23, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
The latest edition of SmartHouse, Australia’s #1 digital CE magazine, produced by the Sydney-headquartered 4Sqaure Media is now available to...
Read More