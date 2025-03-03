Samsung has launched a new range of affordable premium and value smartphones that are packed with the latest in smartphone technology including a new level of AI in a device that is set to sell between $549 and $699 that includes what Samsung management describes as housing ‘Awesome Intelligence’.

The Samsung A Series is one of Australia’s most popular Android smartphones, with the South Korean Company delivering long life warranty and security updates in their latest A36 and A56 models which are only available at JB Hi-Fi and Samsung directly.

They also include new AI features such as AI select, circle to search, best face and auto trim, read aloud, object eraser, and new image edit capabilities.

While the new A series come with six years of operating system (OS) and security updates, most devices in Australia are being updated after 30 months.

In the short time that I spent with the device one of the most noticeable upgrades was a lighter build despite both models being protected on the front and back with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus.

They also come with significantly improved charging, and a great range of new colours, users will also be able to buy a $256GB model.

On the downside Samsung has removed the microSD card slot from the phones due in part to feedback from customers, who appear to be happy with the built in storage.

Both devices have a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 5,000mAh battery and are3 IP67 water resistance.

The main camera on the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G device is a 50 megapixel shooter.

At 8.2mm thick and 196 grams, the Galaxy A36 5G is thinner and lighter than last year’s A35 5G, which was 7.4mm thick and weighed 209 grams. Like last year, the phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery, but now features 45-watt super fast charging, which Samsung says can charge the phone nearly 70% in 30 minutes.

Another big plus for the A Series is the power available for users of the devices with the A36 housing the Snapdragon Gen 3 while the A56 houses the Exynos 1580.

Samsung has also delivered a new larger vapour chamber which is ideal for gaming multitasking, and video playback.

The A36 has a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and 5MP macro camera.

The A56 has the same main and macro camera specs but has a 12MP ultra-wide lens. Both devices have a 12MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy A3 will be available from $549 and the Galaxy A56 will start at $699 both devices are 5G and support eSIM technology.

Samsung management who are market leaders in the value category are confident that their new A series which makes up the bulk of their sales will prove popular with both parents looking for value as well as in the youth and teenager market as well as among seniors.

Recently Apple announced their new SE ‘budget’ offering which was $300 more expensive at $900 than Samsung’s new A series.

Nathan Rigger, Head of Product for Mobile at Samsung Electronics Australia, said that he is confident that Samsung that is currently being restructured in Australia will not only hold share but grow share.