Home > Latest News > JB Hi Fi Announces Major Restructure As Same Store Sales Climb

JB Hi Fi Announces Major Restructure As Same Store Sales Climb

By | 2 Oct 2024

JB Hi-Fi has announced a major restructure of their management team with long time executive Nick Wells promoted to Chief Operating Officer.

The announcement came at the same time that JB Hi Fi delivered a sales update that revealed that same store sales growth was up 5.2 per cent for July, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand sales were down 4.9 per cent and The Good Guys sales up 2.7 per cent.

Nick Wells left seen with Terry Smart Centre and Former JB Hi Fi Group CEO Richard Murray.

Wells, who has been the group’s chief financial officer since 2014 is seen as a key contributor to the growth and management of the business that is seen as one of the most successful retailers in Australia and one of the most successful CE and appliance retailer worldwide.
Previously Terry Smart held the role of chief financial officer.

Previously he oversaw the finance, property, risk, sustainability and M&A functions and implemented significant strategic initiatives, including leading the acquisitions of The Good Guys in 2016 and of E&S in 2024 since he joined the company in 2014.

JB Hi-Fi said, “With the group’s further expansion, Nick’s new role as group chief operating officer will provide additional support to assist the growth of the brands,”.

David Giansalvo has been appointed to succeed Mr Well as the Company’s chief financial officer.

He is a chartered accountant with over 15 years of experience in senior finance leadership roles and previously was with the group between 2008 and 2011 before moving to the Catch Group.

He rejoined the business in 2016 taking on the role of group general manager – analysis & planning he was also involved in investor relations and the Companies Commercial Finance business.

Both executives will report to chief executive Terry Smart.

ChannelNews understands that Wells was involved in the acquisition of E&S a Melbourne based Company that will be used to spearhead JB Hi Fi further into the premium appliance market as well as the commercial building and renovation market, with the Company using their recent acquisition to take on the likes of Winnings and Harvey Norman Commercial.

Smart said, “We don’t think let the economic outlook restrict how we think about the growth of the business, there may be less shoppers but those that are buying we just make sure we work hard every day that they buy from us,” he said.

More to follow.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
JB Hi-Fi Among Companies Sitting On Franking Credit Goldmine
Big CE Retailers Cancel Black Friday Sale
Freight Rates Drop By Up To 40% To USA & Europe As Australia Freight Rates Rise, Retailers To Be Affected
Apple iPhone 16, Plus, Pro And Pro Max On Sale In Five Hours
Retailers To Benefit From New ‘Super Expensive’ Sony Pro PS5
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Top Toys To Buy This Holiday Season
Latest News
/
October 2, 2024
/
Massive US Dockworkers Strike Could Impact Oz Retailers
Latest News
/
October 2, 2024
/
Android 16 May Debut Early As Google Hits Sweet Spot
Latest News
/
October 2, 2024
/
Epson’s Two New Mini Projectors With ‘One-Click Setup’
Latest News
/
October 2, 2024
/
BREAKING NEWS: Samsung Australia Cuts Jobs
Latest News
/
October 2, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Top Toys To Buy This Holiday Season
Latest News
/
October 2, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
With the holiday season soon rolling in, and retailers going into overdrive to fulfil one of their busiest periods of...
Read More