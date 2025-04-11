JB Hi-Fi has won top honours in the Furniture/Electrical Store of the Year category and Samsung has won the Mobile Handset Provider of the Year division of the Roy Morgan Annual Customer Satisfaction Awards 2024.

Over 60,000 Australians were surveyed from January to December 2024 and named the companies they deal with across more than 30 industries, including automotive, banking, supermarket and telecommunications, and rated how satisfied they were with them.

Monthly Customer Satisfaction winners are recorded in each category throughout the year, with the annual award going to the company with the most monthly wins.

More than 300 companies competed across the 38 categories. Of the 38 award winners, over two-thirds, 26, are repeat winners backing up from a victory a year ago.

The repeat winners included 15 with a record of 12 monthly wins including JB Hi-Fi, RAC, Up, Singapore Airlines, Red Energy, Dan Murphys, Supercheap Auto, Chemist Warehouse, Suzanne Grae, Big W, The Reject Shop, Bunnings Warehouse, Rebel Sport, ALDI and Subway.

In addition to the repeat winners, there were also five first-time winners including Online Retailer of the Year Adore Beauty, Domestic & Regional Airline of the Year Rex (Regional Express), Mobile Handset of the Year Samsung, Retail Superannuation Fund of the Year ANZ Smart Choice Super and Risk & Life Insure of the Year Medibank Private.

Roy Morgan noted that there were also five companies returning to the winner’s circle this year including General Insurer of the Year Defence Service Homes Insurance, Private Health Insurer of the Year Teachers Health, Quick Service Restaurant of the Year Zambrero as well as Major Car Manufacturer of the Year Subaru winning for the first time in three years and Car Manufacturer of the Year Lexus back on top for the first time in five years – the longest gap of any returning winner.

Other businesses that performed exceptionally well during the year with at least 10 monthly wins included Lexus (11 wins), Myer (10 wins), Rex (Regional Express) (11 wins) and Aussie Broadband (11 wins).

“The data that underpins the Roy Morgan Customer Satisfaction Awards comes from real people telling us how they feel about the brands and companies they interact with. They do so via our Single Source survey, for which we interview over 60,000 Australian people each year across the nation,” said Roy Morgan CEO Michele Levine.

“This massive study provides an accurate, independent and objective measure of how people feel about the companies they give their business to.

“Roy Morgan’s Annual Customer Satisfaction Awards are the gold standard in identifying the companies and brands that stay ahead of the pack by knowing what their customers want and delivering it on a consistent basis.”