Jackery has launched a new expandable portable power station as it prepares to unveil a broader range of home backup and off-grid energy products at IFA 2026 in Berlin.

The HomePower 1000 Plus V2 is positioned for use during household outages, on job sites and film shoots, and while camping or travelling in recreational vehicles.

It combines a 1,024Wh battery with 1,800W of sustained output and a peak surge capacity of 3,600W. Jackery claims that is enough to operate approximately 80% of common household appliances and heavy-duty power tools.

Users can increase its capacity to as much as 11kWh using Jackery’s 2kWh expansion batteries, allowing the system to grow as their backup power requirements change.

Four pure sine-wave AC outlets are accompanied by 140W and 30W USB-C ports, an 18W USB-A connection and a 12V automotive socket.

An integrated uninterruptible power supply can switch connected equipment to battery power within 10 milliseconds during a blackout or grid disturbance. Jackery says this can keep refrigerators, Wi-Fi routers and computers running without interruption.

Its companion app lets users prioritise connected devices as the battery runs low, while time-of-use settings can automate charging during cheaper off-peak electricity periods.

The power station uses lithium iron phosphate battery cells rated to retain at least 70% capacity after 6,000 charging cycles. It weighs approximately 10.8kg and supports charging in temperatures as low as -10°C.

Jackery claims the battery can reach 80% from empty in 36 minutes, while hybrid AC and DC charging can deliver a full charge in 47 minutes. Solar and alternator charging are supported at up to 400W.

The launch comes ahead of Jackery’s IFA showcase on September 4, where the company will present its second-generation Explorer Plus range and FridgeGuard, a slim backup battery designed to keep refrigerators operating during outages.

Jackery will also display its SolarVault 3 home battery, solar roof tiles and EnergyGuard Max storage systems as it expands beyond portable outdoor power into residential energy.

The HomePower 1000 Plus V2 is launching internationally for US$749, with a promotional price of US$619 until September 3. Australian pricing and availability have not been announced.