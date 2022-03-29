HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Jabra Set To Come Under Pressure After HP Aquires Poly

Jabra Set To Come Under Pressure After HP Aquires Poly

By | 29 Mar 2022

Dutch headset brand Jabra is set to come under pressure after archrival Poly was acquired overnight by HP.

Poly was previously known as Plantronics, and at one stage they pulled out of the consumer audio market to concentrate on B2b sales.

The $3.37 billion dollar deal will see HP selling Poly’s headsets, desk phones and other conferencing products into their global customer base.

HP is the world’s #1 PC Company and is in a strong position to grow sales of the Poly product range into B2b accounts.

HP had annual sales of $56.7 billion in its most recent fiscal year that ended in October.

Studio X70 Front

Analysts said that HP is betting on growing their share of the hybrid worker and call centre market.

HP is paying $40 per share, which implies a total enterprise value of $3.3bn, including Poly’s net debts. This is a premium of more than 50% from Poly’s closing price Friday.

Shares of HP fell 4.6% to US$38 on the news while Poly shares jumped 49% to US$39.11.

Poly is expected to report annual sales of about $1.53 billion for its fiscal year that ends this month, according to analysts surveyed by FactSet.

HP said the deal, expected to close by year-end, would help grow its hybrid-office offerings.

The maker of PCs, printers and other computer products said office workers are investing to improve their home setups, while businesses are reconfiguring traditional office spaces to support hybrid work and collaboration.


808481

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
EXCLUSIVE: JB Hi-Fi CEO Fears Election Slowdown Over Inflation
JB Hi-Fi Reports Strong Sales Growth For Current Quarter
Poly A/NZ Managing Director Andy Hurt Leaves Company
JB Hi Fi In Strong Position To Weather ‘Downturn’ If It Happens Claims JP Morgan
COMMENT: Is It Time For A JB Hi-Fi Loyalty Program As Brands Move To Sell Direct?
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Morrison Increases Uniti Bid, As Macquarie Talks End
Latest News
/
March 29, 2022
/
Intel Seek To Destroy AMD With New i9 Processor
Latest News
/
March 29, 2022
/
Elon Musk “Giving Serious Thought” To Launching Twitter Competitor
Latest News
/
March 29, 2022
/
Microsoft Sacks Staff After Bribery Probe
Latest News
/
March 29, 2022
/
Google Releases Rapid Exploit Fix For Google Chrome On Mac
Latest News
/
March 29, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Morrison Increases Uniti Bid, As Macquarie Talks End
Latest News
/
March 29, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Morrison & Co. have increased their takeover bid for telco Uniti from $4.50 per share to $5 per share, following...
Read More