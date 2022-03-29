Dutch headset brand Jabra is set to come under pressure after archrival Poly was acquired overnight by HP.

Poly was previously known as Plantronics, and at one stage they pulled out of the consumer audio market to concentrate on B2b sales.

The $3.37 billion dollar deal will see HP selling Poly’s headsets, desk phones and other conferencing products into their global customer base.

HP is the world’s #1 PC Company and is in a strong position to grow sales of the Poly product range into B2b accounts.

HP had annual sales of $56.7 billion in its most recent fiscal year that ended in October.

Analysts said that HP is betting on growing their share of the hybrid worker and call centre market.

HP is paying $40 per share, which implies a total enterprise value of $3.3bn, including Poly’s net debts. This is a premium of more than 50% from Poly’s closing price Friday.

Shares of HP fell 4.6% to US$38 on the news while Poly shares jumped 49% to US$39.11.

Poly is expected to report annual sales of about $1.53 billion for its fiscal year that ends this month, according to analysts surveyed by FactSet.

HP said the deal, expected to close by year-end, would help grow its hybrid-office offerings.

The maker of PCs, printers and other computer products said office workers are investing to improve their home setups, while businesses are reconfiguring traditional office spaces to support hybrid work and collaboration.