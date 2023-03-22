HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Jabra Elite 4 Earbuds Give Great Bang For Buck At $179

Jabra Elite 4 Earbuds Give Great Bang For Buck At $179

22 Mar 2023

The latest member of Jabra’s Elite line of true wireless earbuds is their most affordable, and impressive, yet, with the Elite 4 coming out of the gates at $179, with boosts over 2021’s Elite 3 such as ANC, Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, and Swift Pair linking with Windows PCs.

The addition of ANC is a great gain for this budget set, as is Bluetooth multipoint, which has so far been consigned to higher priced Jabra units, letting users connect two devices to the buds simultaneously, so you can be paired with, say, your laptop and phone at the same time and switch between the two seamlessly, so you can watch a flick or listen to tunes, then answer a call without a hassle.

Jabra have also added muscle to the swift pairing capabilities of the Elite 4, adding Microsoft Swift Pair, so the buds can quickly connect to PCs running Windows 10 and above.

Building on the Elite 3, these should boast well-balanced sound, with impressive separation between mids and high range, with customisation via Jabra’s Sound+ app, and playing with EQ is always fun.

There’s also Spotify Tap, so you can launch the streaming platform with the tap of a button on the buds. It’s just a bummer this is exclusive to Android users, and Spotify don’t pay artists as much as they really should…

They come in dark grey, navy, lilac, and light beige, and battery life is the same as with the Elite 3, so without ANC it’s seven hours total, then 28 hours total. With ANC you’ll grab 5.5 hours play, and up to 22 hours courtesy of the charging case.


