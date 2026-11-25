Finnish technology start-up IXI is taking a different approach to the growing smart glasses market, developing electronic eyewear that automatically adjusts to the wearer’s vision requirements without incorporating cameras, displays or AI assistants.

Designed as an alternative to conventional bifocals and progressive lenses, the glasses combine liquid crystal technology with low-power infrared eye tracking to switch between distance and reading prescriptions.

Unlike traditional eyewear with fixed optical properties, IXI’s lenses contain liquid crystal layers positioned between conductive coatings. Electrical signals alter the optical characteristics of the lenses, enabling them to adjust according to where the wearer is looking.

When users focus on a distant object, the glasses provide their distance prescription. As their attention shifts towards something closer, such as a book or smartphone, the lenses automatically activate the required reading correction.

The technology could eliminate the need to carry separate pairs of prescription glasses or rely on the different viewing zones incorporated into progressive lenses.

Despite some reports describing the technology as laser-based autofocus, IXI uses invisible infrared LEDs and photodiodes to track eye movements. The tracking system consumes just four milliwatts of power.

The glasses also incorporate a fallback mechanism designed to maintain functionality if the battery becomes depleted or the electronic components malfunction.

Under these circumstances, the lenses revert to their default optical configuration, which is typically set to the wearer’s distance prescription.

IXI’s approach contrasts with that of technology giants including Meta and Samsung, which are pursuing smart eyewear incorporating cameras and digital assistants.

Rather than introducing additional digital experiences, the Finnish company is concentrating on addressing the everyday practical challenges associated with vision correction.

IXI emerged from stealth mode in April 2025 after securing funding equivalent to approximately A$55 million. The company subsequently demonstrated its working lens technology at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

Commercial availability could be approaching, with the company’s CEO previously indicating that the glasses could launch within a year of their CES demonstration, suggesting a potential January 2027 release window.

However, IXI has yet to confirm pricing, a definitive launch date or regulatory approval, while Australian availability also remains unconfirmed.