After spending millions spruiking the Nokia brand HMD Global is going back to a house brand strategy after almost officially confirming that the European Company is dropping the Finnish Nokia brand.

As exclusively tipped by ChannelNews the Company is set to use Mobile World Congress to launch their new offering with images already circulating online of their new offering.

ChannelNews understands that retailers in Australia have already been shown their new offering, what is not known is who is going to range the new HMD branded models or the pricing.

“We’re Human Mobile Devices, but you can call us HMD. Our new multi-brand strategy will include a HMD original range, Nokia phones, and exciting new partnerships. This year, you will start to see a new HMD – we’re putting you first and having fun with it. We have lots of news and announcements to come in 2024, so watch this space!

A HMD spoksperson said “We are updating our channels from ‘Nokia Mobile’ to ‘HMD’. This change is more than just a new name – we’re introducing a fresh new multi-brand strategy and having lots of fun with it. This means you’ll see a range of ‘HMD Originals’, alongside Nokia phones and exciting products from new partnerships.

Currently Nokia smartphones are being discounted in some markets.

A spoksperson for HMD global said ;Nokia phones are not being overly discounted beyond usual promotional pricing (every phone brand is having some sort of sale right now around back to school). The Nokia 2660 is at its usual retail price, the G42 5G is only $50 off its RRP (on JB), etc. The ones with the heavier discount are the slightly older models, which every vendor would discount after a certain period of time as part of normal trading’.

HMD claim that they plan on bringing tough, fun, secure, fast, and affordable new phones to market in a move that will see them having to compete with a new

range of Samsung A series, new Motorola models as well as Chinese brands.

The new HMD product range is tipped to include smartphones, tablets, and wireless earbuds with the first HMD-branded smartphones to be shown at MWC Barcelona which is taking place February 26-29.

Late last year HMD Global CEO Jean-Francois Baril announced on LinkedIn that the company will be expanding its portfolio with a new HMD brand that will co-exist alongside its Nokia phones and collaborations with “exciting new partners.”

What he did not disclose is that the new brand would be replacing Nokia.

“It has been a great journey as ‘HMD – the home of Nokia phones’ – an exclusive position we have held for the past six years,” said Baril. “Now we are ready for the next step on our journey – to enter the market independently as a force to create a new world for telecommunications focused on consumer needs.”HMD Global has released a teaser video, reaffirming the brand’s commitment to serving a diverse array of customers.

The rebranded website clearly articulates HMD Global’s vision for upcoming smartphones, emphasising qualities such as being fun, secure, fast, and affordable.

In addition, the website highlights the brand’s extensive international presence, with a reach extending to over 200 countries and serving a user base exceeding 400 million Nokia users since the brand’s takeover in 2016.