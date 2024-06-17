It appears that Free TV CEO Bridget Fair has not heard of Hubbl, the new Foxtel Group puck that delivers free sport 52 weeks of the year and only costs $79 to buy outright with no additional fees unless you choose to buy overseas and local streaming services.

Owners of the new puck get free NRL and AFL games as well as basketball sand a host of other free content all year round with no additional cost.

Free TVs are claiming that if anti-siphoning laws are not extended to digital services, around half (49%) of people who use free streaming services such as 7plus, 9Now and 10 Play would simply miss out on watching sport.

This is not true because I watched the Panthers Vs Newcastle game yesterday via my Hubble puck by simply logging into the Nine Now app.

The other good news about Hubbl is that when I travel in Australia, I can take it with me and plug it into a TV where I am staying.

The Resolve Strategic research found that as a result of consumers choosing to dump free to air TV for apps and boxes such as Hubbl only 29 per cent of Australians now watch TV through an aerial and 18 per cent of those are considering switching to digital soon.

The research appears to show that Australians have chosen apps and streaming services over struggling free to air TV stations delivered via an aerial a move that could see the price of TV’s fall with manufacturers selling cheaper TV panels over panels with aerials.

“This research shows that most Australians are watching TV through the internet and this proportion will only increase as more people either ditch their aerials and new homes are built without them,” said Free TV CEO Bridget Fair.

“New anti-siphoning laws must be updated to reflect this reality otherwise millions will be forced to buy expensive streaming subscriptions during a cost-of-living crisis or miss out altogether on the great sporting events that bind our nation together.

According to sources the low cost Hubbl puck along with Amazon’s Fire TV sticks and Google Chromecast are the future for TV in Australia with content which free to air TV are struggling to deliver set to be the driver in the future.

Desperate For the Federal Labor Government to prop up struggling free to air commercial TV stations, Nine, Seven, Ten Free TV has announced that they are set to launch a major new “Keep Sport Free” advertising campaign across TV, print, outdoor and social media to highlight what they are claiming is an imminent threat to Australians of losing free sport, potentially costing people thousands of dollars a year to watch their favourite events.

The government’s anti-siphoning bill prevents subscription streaming services such as Amazon, Apple and Disney from buying exclusive terrestrial broadcast rights to iconic sporting events like the Olympics, AFL, NRL and cricket.