By | 29 May 2024

The Beats Pill speaker, which has been unavailable since the Beats Pill+ was discontinued in 2020, seems to be making the rounds again.

According to 9to5Mac, a reboot is on the cards, which will reportedly have a battery life of 24 hours from one single charge, doubled compared with its predecessor.

Additionally, it’s said to come with an IP67 water resistance rating and be compatible with iOS and Android one-touch pairing.

The new device will also reportedly have integration with Apple Find My and Google Find My Device, Bluetooth has been boosted from 4.0 to 5.3, and there’s USB-C charging.

There have been some leaked images that showcase the device will come with a lanyard for carrying.

From an audio perspective, the 2024 Beats Pill will supposedly feature louder sound, bigger bass, better tonality, and use a re-engineered racetrack woofer to drive 28 per cent more motor force. This is expected to displace 90 per cent more air volume and help reduce low-end distortion.

It comes with a re-designed tweeter with its own secured housing for stability and rich mid-range tones.

Finally, the device reportedly adds a 20-degree upward tilt angle, which helps sound travel towards ears and away from objects.

There’s currently no news on a price or release date for this device.

In early May, the Beats Solo 4 headphones from Apple arrived. These over-ear headphones are retailing for A$329.95, are available in Matt Black, Slate Blue, and Cloud Pink colours, and are compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

And in April, Apple announced the new special-edition Beats Fit Pro earbuds in partnership with Alo Yoga.

They are retailing for U$200 (approx. A$304) and are currently unavailable for Australia. It’s currently unclear when they will become available.

However, the regular Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds are available for A$299.95 in Black, White, Stone Purple, and Sage colours.



