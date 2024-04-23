HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Is the Nothing Phone (3) Set to Launch This July?

By | 23 Apr 2024

A recent leak has unveiled a new Nothing smartphone, codenamed “Tetris,” claimed to come with the model number A015. It’s believed this device will be the upcoming Nothing Phone (3).

A report from Android Headlines, without citing sources, said that the device is expected to debut later this year, likely in July.

The speculated specifications include a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, with a peak clock speed of 3GHz, capable of reaching over 1.5 million points on AnTuTu, a software benchmarking tool.

It’s also tipped to come with the Qualcomm AI engine, improvements to battery life and fast charging, a better camera, and a revamped design.

The design is expected to be transparent on the rear and come with the Glyph interface.

The phone could also gain a brightness bump, a higher refresh rate, a battery capacity increase, and a possible size change.

Rumours are circulating suggesting the Nothing Phone (3) could jump into the latest Sony LYTIA sensor lineup.

The Nothing Phone (2) also debuted in July 2023. It features a Glyph interface, a 50MP dual rear camera, a 32MP front camera, a 6.7-inch flexible LTPO AMOLED display, and a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

It was launched in Australia on April 11th, 2024, and is available for A$999 from JB Hi-Fi.

Nothing is known for offering more mid-range devices rather than premium devices and has yet to make any official announcements.



