Desperate politicians such as Labor’s Chris Bowen, who are looking at green tariffs and bans to slash emissions, are now turning to the humble ceiling with US President’s Joe Biden administration proposing a rule that would require ceiling fans to be more energy efficient, they are also going after all appliances a move that could seriously push up costs.

The US Department of Energy is proposing a rule that would require ceiling fans to be more energy efficient, arguing the move would save households on energy costs.

There was no mention of solar or solar powered ceiling fans.

According to the Energy Department’s analysis, the new rules would save households about $39 over the lifespan of the new energy-efficient fan.

Now ceiling manufacturers are up in arms claiming increased manufacturing costs will soar over $100 million per year.

Republicans on the House Committee on Small Business say if the rule goes into effect, it could put small manufacturers out of business, given the costs the companies would incur in order to comply with the changes.

“This rule would require numerous small business fan manufacturers to redesign their products and may put between 10 and 30 percent of small business ceiling fan manufacturers out of business,” the GOP members of the committee wrote in a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm last week.

“It appears that the Department of Energy (DOE) may not have properly considered small entities during this rulemaking process.”

The Energy Department has been on the warpath to impose more stringent regulations on household appliances for the past several months, proposing new standards for gas stoves, ovens, washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, dishwashers, and other essentials as part of its mission to advance energy efficiency and conservation.

ChannelNews understands that the Labor Federal Government is also looking for regulations around appliances in Australia.

On his first day in office in January 2021, President Biden signed an executive order requiring the Energy Department to make “major revisions” to current appliance regulation standards and standards set by the Trump administration.

A month later, the agency listed more than a dozen energy-efficiency rules impacting appliances like water heaters, cooking products, and lamps, that it would review.