By | 5 Feb 2025

Senior Samsung management who are currently spruiking Microsoft Copilot and Google’s Gemini AI offering with their new 2025 TVs and Galaxy S25 smartphones, were yesterday involved in high level talks that could see them become a player in Donald Trump’s us $500 billion Stargate project.

SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son, leaves Samsung Offices after discussions with Samsung management.

The meeting that took place at Samsung’s offices in Seoul South Korean saw Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son, meet to discuss the potential of AI, what’s not known is whether Altman’s new AI hardware device which he hinted at recently was also discussed.

For Lee, it was his first major meeting after an appellate court cleared him of all charges related to a contentious merger between Samsung affiliates. He has previously spent time in jail for bribery related charges.

The high-profile meeting, held at Samsung’s offices has caught the attention of key AI players including Elon Musk who has publicly criticized the Stargate AI initiative announced by Trump, he has also been involved in a public dispute with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman over the project.

Insiders claim that Samsung is looking to possible join the $500-billion Stargate project, a joint venture between OpenAI and SoftBank, Microsoft is also playing a technical role in the project.

Trump announced the project on day two of his presidency, standing alongside OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Oracle founder Larry Ellison and Softbank chair Masayoshi Son.

Initial funding for the deal came from the UAE’s sovereign wealth fund with $100 billion already committed for the first year of the AI project.

Trump claimed that it will be “the largest AI project by far in history.”

Samsung, the world’s leading smartphone and semiconductor supplier, produces cutting-edge products deemed crucial in advanced AI applications and data centres, including High Bandwidth Memory, enterprise SSD chips and GDDR7.

Altman and Son may have asked Lee and the Samsung board to invest in the Stargate project while also giving them access to Samsung technology.

Softbank is planning to invest over $15 billion directly in Stargate, as well as $15-25 billion in OpenAI.

“South Korea has great engineers, great technologies. I think Korea has a bright future. AI is becoming very important in every country now,” Son said.

Asked by Nikki Asia if Korean firms like Samsung and SK are joining the Stargate project, Son said nothing has been decided.

Some sources also speculated that the tech leaders could have discussed developing a new AI-specific device, which Altman hinted at last month, considering Samsung’s expertise in both computing hardware and chips.

In a recent interview with Nikkei Asia, the OpenAI chief said that his company is planning to develop such AI-specific hardware and that they “hope to do it in a partnership.”. He has not said whether that partner is Samsung.

Observers claim that AI data centres are at the core of the Stargate project, and because Samsung produces leading-edge chips for AI infrastructures, their collaboration is widely seen as a win-win for partners and the US Government.

Also present at yesterday’s meeting was ARM CEO Rene Haas and Samsung’s chief executives including Jun Young-hyun, vice chairman and head of Samsun’s chip business.



