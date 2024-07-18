HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Is Samsung Planning A Third Foldable Launch This Year?

Is Samsung Planning A Third Foldable Launch This Year?

By | 18 Jul 2024
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Last week, Samsung unveiled its newest range of foldables – the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 – at an event in Paris.

Now, speculation is rife that it may go ahead and release one more foldable this year itself.

Tipster Max Jambor has said that Samsung reportedly plans to launch another foldable phone, which could be either the “Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra” or “Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim.”

The launch of this phone could possibly be timed alongside Samsung’s latest tablets which are expected to be unveiled in October.

However, the new foldable is expected to be available only in Samsung’s home market of South Korea and China.

There are no concrete details about the third phone yet, but ChannelNews will bring you all the updates about it as we learn more about the device.

For now, all eyes are on the recently unveiled Fold6 and Flip6. Both devices operate on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which can also be found on Samsung’s S24 phone lineup.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

The larger Z Fold6 expands horizontally when opened and is 6.04 x 5.22 x 0.22 inches (HWD) stretched to its entirety. It measures 6.04 x 2.68 x 0.48 when closed. The Z Flip6 is smaller and measures 6.50 x 2.83 x 0.27 inches fully open. When closed, it measures 3.35 x 2.83 x 0.59 inches.

Some of the key features available on them include Live Translate which translates conversations on Samsung’s native calling app and third-party apps like WhatsApp; Interpreter which is powered by Galaxy AI steps and translates languages between two participants; and Instant Slow mo which adds frames inside a video to instantly slow down videos that you’ve shot with the phone.

Pre-orders for both new devices have begun in Australia, with deliveries expected to commence at the end of this month.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Features From Samsung’s Latest Foldables To Trickle Down To Older Devices
Google Unveils New Features For Samsung Devices
New Major Leaks Of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6
Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked Event Tipped To Take Place On July 10
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6
Official Promo Image Of Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 Smartphones Leaked
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Retailers Facing Tough Second Half As Employment Wobbles & Rate Rise Firms
Latest News
/
July 18, 2024
/
Sony’s Latest Dolby Atmos Soundbars And Quad Theatre System Now Available In Oz
Latest News
/
July 18, 2024
/
Microsoft Designer app
Microsoft’s AI-powered Designer App Arrives On iOS And Android
Latest News
/
July 18, 2024
/
tinypod
Convert Your Old Apple Watch Into An iPod With This Accessory
Latest News
/
July 18, 2024
/
Boost Mobile Appoints Former Ambassador As CEO
Latest News
/
July 18, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Retailers Facing Tough Second Half As Employment Wobbles & Rate Rise Firms
Latest News
/
July 18, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Retailers are facing a few tough quarters ahead, after the jobs market rebounded with analysts tipping a rate rise with...
Read More