Is Samsung Gearing Up For Large Mergers And Acquisitions?
As Samsung moves to develop its capabilities in the AI market, it is believed to be accelerating its merger and acquisition efforts in order to give it a more competitive standing against its rivals.
Last week, Samsung Electronics announced that it had acquired Oxford Semantic Technologies, a UK-based startup specializing in knowledge graph technology, for an undisclosed amount.
Samsung noted that the startup has already commercialised knowledge graph technology. It points towards the startup’s AI-centric engine, RDFox, that it uses to currently collaborate with organisations across Europe and North America involved in the finance, manufacturing and e-commerce sectors.
Earlier this year, the company itself hinted that it was considering a plan for megasized mergers and acquisitions.
“I hope to see the company’s plan for a mega M&A deal to maintain its leadership this year,” Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee said in a press conference during the CES show in January.
In April, Han said that he was looking into diverse fields including home appliances, TV, network and medical equipment for possible M&A.
That same month, Samsung Electronics brought back Ahn Joong-hyun, the president and head of the Future Industry Research Division at Samsung Research, to its Management Support Division.
Ahn had played a key role in Samsung’s previous M&A deals, including the A$11.96 billion deal for American automotive audio maker Harman in 2017.
This year, Samsung Medison, the medical equipment arm of Samsung Electronics, acquired French AI ultrasound startup Sonio, to introduce AI-enhanced workflows and accelerate innovation in patient outcomes and quality of prenatal care.
The South Korean company also joined in a A$414.2 million Series D investment for Element Bioscience, a US-based DNA analysis equipment company earlier this month.
Possible candidates for Samsung to consider for M&A deals include robotics startup Rainbow Robotics in which Samsung already has a 14.83 per cent share. Samsung is also reported to be considering acquiring a portion of the automotive electronics business from German auto parts maker Continental.