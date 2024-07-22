As Samsung moves to develop its capabilities in the AI market, it is believed to be accelerating its merger and acquisition efforts in order to give it a more competitive standing against its rivals.

Last week, Samsung Electronics announced that it had acquired Oxford Semantic Technologies, a UK-based startup specializing in knowledge graph technology, for an undisclosed amount.

Samsung noted that the startup has already commercialised knowledge graph technology. It points towards the startup’s AI-centric engine, RDFox, that it uses to currently collaborate with organisations across Europe and North America involved in the finance, manufacturing and e-commerce sectors.

Earlier this year, the company itself hinted that it was considering a plan for megasized mergers and acquisitions.

“I hope to see the company’s plan for a mega M&A deal to maintain its leadership this year,” Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee said in a press conference during the CES show in January.

In April, Han said that he was looking into diverse fields including home appliances, TV, network and medical equipment for possible M&A.

That same month, Samsung Electronics brought back Ahn Joong-hyun, the president and head of the Future Industry Research Division at Samsung Research, to its Management Support Division.

Ahn had played a key role in Samsung’s previous M&A deals, including the A$11.96 billion deal for American automotive audio maker Harman in 2017.

This year, Samsung Medison, the medical equipment arm of Samsung Electronics, acquired French AI ultrasound startup Sonio, to introduce AI-enhanced workflows and accelerate innovation in patient outcomes and quality of prenatal care.

The South Korean company also joined in a A$414.2 million Series D investment for Element Bioscience, a US-based DNA analysis equipment company earlier this month.

Possible candidates for Samsung to consider for M&A deals include robotics startup Rainbow Robotics in which Samsung already has a 14.83 per cent share. Samsung is also reported to be considering acquiring a portion of the automotive electronics business from German auto parts maker Continental.