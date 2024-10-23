Huawei’s trifolding device, the Mate XT, which was released a few weeks ago has sparked a frenzy among tech enthusiasts who are now debating whether Apple and Samsung will follow suit with similar folding devices.

It seems Samsung, which already has considerable experience building foldable display devices with its Galaxy Z Fold and Flip range, may be in a position to launch a trifolding phone to compete with Huawei.

Tipster Jukanlosreve has suggested that Samsung is now designing a trifolding phone which may be released as early as next year.

The tipster linked to ZDNet Korea which suggested that although the foldable market is growing, Samsung’s Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 have performed below market expectations.

It added that the South Korean company was “discussing” the release of an addition to its lineup which will be a trifold phone.

It goes on to claim that the initial work on the trifold display has been completed, but the company still needs to further refine it.

While Huawei’s Mate XT is being resold for up to A$11,000 by some resellers, there’s no details for now on Samsung’s expected price or the other specs of its device.

But as ChannelNews reported last week, Samsung might be moving to UFG (Ultra Foldable Glass) for its Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.

“The phone, also spotted as Galaxy Fold6 Special Edition, will have a similar design to the regular Fold6 but will be visibly thinner,” stated GSM Arena.

Another reputed tipster, Ice Universe, has predicted on X that the “crease control” will be “better than ever”. The main camera is expected to be 200MP, and the device is tipped to have a 6.5-inch cover display and an 8-inch folding screen.

As Samsung moves forward in the development of folding phones, it certainly has an advantage over the likes of Apple which has until now never released a folding a smartphone.