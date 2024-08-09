Optus Sport is now available on the new Hubble Streaming box with the Paramount app set to follow shortly with speculation that Optus could also move to offering the Hubbl box instead of a Fetch TV box.

The all up $79 Hubbl which was launched earlier this year is proving very popular at JB Hi Fi has been described as the box that “Is transforming TV viewing in Australia” with consumers only having to pay a one off $79 fee for the box.

It also eliminates the need for an aerial with free to Air TV stations now available via the Hubbl box.

The addition of Optus Sport means that premium sport and entertainment content from 17 of the best global providers is now accessible via the Hubbl box that only needs an Internet connection via Wi Fi or Ethernet to deliver content in 4K.

With Optus Sport now available on Hubbl, customers will be able to experience every match of the Premier League just in time for the first game on 17 August, and enjoy the action of the Emirates FA Cup, J-League, Barclays Women’s Super League, National Women’s Soccer League, K-League, DFB-Pokal and DFB Pokal-Frauen and hundreds of international matches claims Hubbl management.

Rumours are that Optus is also looking to sell their Optus Sport operation along with the transfer of rights for soccer and that the Foxtel Group could be interested.

There is also speculation that Optus could switch to installing Hubbl boxes instead of the Fetch TV box that is majority owned by arch rival Telstra.

The small footprint box delivers an extensive line up of apps including Netflix, Prime Video and all free to air TV Channels including the ABC, SBS, Nine Ten and Seven via one small box.

Dani Simpson, Executive Director of Hubbl, “As we continue to roll out our pipeline of updates and innovation, we’re excited to welcome the newest partner onboard, Optus Sport joining Hubbl now takes our sport offering to new heights.

“With increased convenience and content choice, customers will have unrivalled access to Australian and international sporting events across the platform.”

Howard Rees, Head of Optus Sport, said: “Hot on the heels of the successful live and exclusive broadcast of EURO 2024 and Copa América 2024, Optus Sport is now readying itself for the return of the Premier League, so we are excited to launch the Optus Sport app on Hubbl, which will provide Optus Sport subscribers with even more ways to enjoy the world’s best football.”

Hubbl is available at Harvey Norman, JB Hi Fi and selected Vodafone retail stores and online nationally and via Hubbl.com.au.