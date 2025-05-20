Home > Latest News > Is Motorola Set To Flip Samsung With Their New Razr?

Is Motorola Set To Flip Samsung With Their New Razr?

By | 20 May 2025

Motorola has deliberately delayed the roll out of their new Razr flip smartphone in Australia, which I suspect will be launched late June early July just ahead of Samsung’s roll out of their next generation Flip 7 which is tipped to be launched in New York in July.

What’s of interest is that Motorola appears to have stopped the roll out of their two new Motorola Razr devices in the USA.

Slated to go on sale last week via US carriers the device has failed to appear according to multiple sources.

9to5Google claims that the launch has been delayed to May 22, no reason has been given.

Pre order posts are claiming their new Razr devices will now ship on May 28, with some speculating that the issue could relate to Trump’s Tariffs, Motorola is owned by Lenovo a major Chinese owned global Company.

ChannelNews suspects that Samsung is set to face a battle this time round with Motorola with their new Razr 2025 family, consisting of the Razr Ultra, Razr+, and Razr.

Motorola could have taken the Samsung approach and kept the ordinary glass-slab design, instead the new Razr Ultra lets you choose between Alcantara, wood, leather-inspired, and satin-inspired designs.

The base Razr comes in bright colours, with acetate, nylon, or leather-inspired finishes.

It appears that Motorola’s investment in Pantone colours is paying off with one option in the USA a wooden back.

Ironically Motorola also launched their new $699 thin edge 60 Fusion days out from the roll out of the new $1,849 Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone.



