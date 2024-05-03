HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 3 May 2024

Is it becoming high risk to buy a high-tech Peloton product after revenues crashed again, their CEO quit and another 15% of their employees were sacked.

The business that opened in Australia with a flashy showroom in Martin Place Sydney, has seen their market cap tank from $50 billion to less than $1 billion with the Company struggling to survive.

Their latest Q3 2024 financials are another shocker with a 21 percent decline in paid subscriptions compared to 2023.

Sales fell to $744 million — a whopping 6% decline from the year prior and 34% less than two years ago when the business initially set up in Australia after being linked to 90 injuries and the death of a child in the USA.

This year alone their share value has fallen over 43% with 400 employees now looking for a new job.

CEO Barry McCarthy handed in his resignation this week as the exercise-class company struggled to overcome their horror reputation.

The company is now moving to shut down brick-and-mortar showrooms, with no indication as to what will happen to their expensive Sydney showrooms.

Peloton’s shares have gone from US$156 in 2021 to, uh, less than US$3 today.

The downturn at Peloton is believed have nothing to do with the pandemic.

Their Tread+ treadmill was recalled after being linked to 90 injuries and the death of a child. Peloton also recalled over 2 million bikes over a safety issue, with many consumers not prepared to take a risk with their products today.

In McCarthy’s last-ditch effort to bolster revenues, and on his last day as CEO he announced a partnership with Hyatt hotels, offering World of Hyatt loyalty members points when they use Peloton equipment at Hyatt properties including in Australia.

A press release on the partnership said that the deal will see more than 800 Hyatt properties decked out with Peloton equipment, including access to Peloton classes via in-room TVs.

 



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
