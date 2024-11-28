Home > Latest News > Harvey Norman’s Sales Losing Ground To JB Hi-Fi Group?

Harvey Norman’s Sales Losing Ground To JB Hi-Fi Group?

By | 28 Nov 2024

After brokers at Citi yesterday said that Harvey Norman “has underperformed The Good Guys”, a UBS analyst, Shaun Cousins, has now downgraded his rating on Harvey Norman to neutral, saying that the company is “trailing its competitors”.

“Given the HVN product mix skew to categories that are late cycle beneficiaries of a consumer upturn, we are more cautious,” said Cousins, adding that retailing in New Zealand remained challenged as well.

Ahead of its AGM yesterday, Harvey Norman released its first quarter earnings which showed that between 1 July 2024 to 31 October 2024, Australian franchisees’ sales increased 3.2% but shrunk 8.6% in New Zealand where JB Hi-Fi is gaining share.

In comparison, between July 1-September 30, total sales grew 4.9 per cent at JB Hi-Fi Australia, and 19.6 per cent at JB Hi-Fi New Zealand. Even The Good Guys delivered growth of 5.3 per cent for the period despite discount pressure on the business.

 

But Gerry Harvey has told investors that Harvey Norman is not losing ground to JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys, reported the Australian Financial Review.

Gerry said the company had not lost any market share in directly comparable categories, citing Harvey Norman’s own internal analysis.

“When we do our own direct comparisons, we’re not unhappy that’s for sure, we’re not of the opinion that we’re losing market share to them,” he said. “We pull refrigerators out, and we compare ourselves to JB Hi-Fi, we pull televisions out, we pull washing machines out, we’re doing fine.”

However, beyond Citi and UBS, other analysts are also pointing out to flaws in Harvey’s strategies which are leading it to underperform the broader market since the Covid-19 pandemic. Goldman Sachs told clients earlier this month that this was “due to a combination of overstocking the wrong inventory and discounting to clear stock as well as more competitive intensity from market incumbents”.

Beyond the JB Hi-Fi Group, Goldman Sachs’ analyst Lisa Deng who recommended clients sell their Harvey Norman holdings said that the company was also losing share in technology sales to Wesfarmers’ Officeworks chain. Older shoppers favoured Harvey Norman, she said, but they bought fewer new technology items.

 

Earlier this year, Harvey Norman reported a 34.7% slide in FY 24 full-year net profits to $352.45 million.

Its share price has climbed 15% year to date, but JB Hi-Fi’s has risen a staggering 67% over the same period.

Cousins from UBS referenced Harvey’s current share performance when downgrading his rating of the company. “Given share price outperformance CY24 to date a subdued outlook…and the absence of valuation upside, we downgrade our rating from buy to neutral.”



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
New Harvey Norman Video Used To Spruik Latest Investments & Results
EXCLUSIVE:Which Big CE Companies Did Not Pay Tax In 2023 We Reveal Full 4,500 List Of Who Did and Didn’t
ChiQ Appliance & TV Manufacturer Added To New US Banned List Following Slave Labour Investigation
Harvey Norman Spruiks 2nd UK Store As They Try To Avoid A ‘Bunnings Fiasco’
Affordable Premium QLED Hyundai TV’s With Samsung Tizen Built In, Now On Sale At The Good Guys
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Sony-Backed Online Music School Seeks $2M Investment To Go Global
Latest News
/
November 28, 2024
/
US Sound Brand Bypasses Audio Retailers To Sell Direct From New Melbourne Warehouse
Latest News
/
November 28, 2024
/
Back In Black: Leica’s New Finish On M11 Camera And Noctilux Lens
Latest News
/
November 28, 2024
/
HP Held A Gala Awards Dinner Last Night, Guess What Category Was Missing?
Latest News
/
November 28, 2024
/
Webjet Taken To Court For Misleading Consumers About Flight Prices
Latest News
/
November 28, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sony-Backed Online Music School Seeks $2M Investment To Go Global
Latest News
/
November 28, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
The Sydney couple behind online music education portal Amplify is seeking $2 million from investors to plough into an international...
Read More