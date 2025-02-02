The division responsible for the highly successful Google Pixel smartphone as well as Android OS and the Companies Chrome browser is inviting employees working on its recently merged Platforms and Devices division to take a voluntary redundancy.

Instead of wholesale laying off of people Google is giving member the opportunity to resign, what is not known is what impact this will have on the next generation of products being developed by this division of Google especially as it includes Android, Chrome, ChromeOS, Pixel, Nest and Fitbit.

According to sources it only affects people directly reporting to the division’s VP, Rick Osterloh who reportedly told the team in a memo that the “voluntary exit plan” is for those struggling to meet the demands of their role or those unhappy with the company’s hybrid work setup that has seen people ordered to return to working out of an office.

Google staff have until February 20 to sign up for the exit program, with those who don’t take the exit option set to know their fate on March 25.

Google is scheduled to release its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2024 this week and it’ll be interesting to see if it reveals a decline in revenue or any other weakness resulting in a move to cut costs in divisions other than search.

It appears that when the restructure is done those left will need to up their productivity to make up for the shortfall in numbers.

The official note claims: “The Platforms & Devices team is offering a voluntary exit program that provides US-based Googlers working on this team the ability to voluntarily leave the company with a severance package.

“This comes after we brought two large organisations together last year. There’s tremendous momentum on this team and with so much important work ahead, we want everyone to be deeply committed to our mission and focused on building great products, with speed and efficiency.”

Some observers claim that the move could result in Google losing key staff with this those who still have a job after March 25 facing a heavier workload.

It also raised questions as to whether products such as Fitbit are going to be axed.